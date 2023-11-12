Who is leading the 2023 Charles Schwab Cup Championship after Round 3? Day 3 leaderboard explored

The competition for the 2023 Charles Schwab Cup Championship has reached a climax. After Round 3, New Zealand's Steven Alker leads the pack with an impressive score of -17. Alker, who has shown exceptional skill and consistency throughout the tournament, shot a remarkable -6 on Day 3, bringing his total score to 196.

The stage is set for a dramatic final round as the players prepare for the ultimate showdown. The world's top golfers are fighting for a $3,000,000 payout and the coveted Charles Schwab Cup Championship at the Phoenix Country Club.

What happened at the Charles Schwab Cup Championship leaderboard?

Steven Alker shot a stunning 65 on the third day, firmly establishing him at the top of the leaderboard. Golf fans are waiting to see if Alker can maintain his lead heading into the final round.

Alex Cejka of Germany is lagging but should not be overlooked. Cejka is in second place with a score of -13 after a solid -3 on Day 3. His rounds of 68, 64, and 68 have established him as a strong contender for the championship, and fans are looking forward to an exciting final-round showdown.

Meanwhile, Padraig Harrington of Ireland, the previous winner of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, is tied for third place with Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand. Both players have a -12 after Round 3 and are only one shot behind Cejka.

In an attempt to win both events in a row, Harrington shot -2 on Day 3 with rounds of 69, 63, and 69, while Jaidee also shot -2 with rounds of 65, 67, and 69.

Charles Schwab Cup Championship Leaderboard

1. Steven Alker (-17)

2. Alex Cejka (-13)

T3. Padraig Harrington (-12)

T3. Thongchai Jaidee (-12)

T5. Vijay Singh (-11)

T5. Y.E. Yang (-11)

T5. K.J. Choi (-11)

T5. Stephen Ames (-11)

T5. Ernie Els (-11)

10. Bernhard Langer (-10)

T11. Retief Goosen (-9)

T11. Richard Green (-9)

T13. Jerry Kelly (-8)

T13. David Toms (-8)

T13. Miguel Ángel Jiménez (-8)

T13. Harrison Frazar (-8)

T13. Marco Dawson (-8)

18. Colin Montgomerie (-7)

T19. Dicky Pride (-6)

T19. Justin Leonard (-6)

T19. Billy Andrade (-6)

T19. Joe Durant (-6)

T23. Paul Stankowski (-5)

T23. Paul Broadhurst (-5)

25. Steve Flesch (-4)

26. Ken Duke (-2)

T27. Ken Tanigawa (-1)

T27. Charlie Wi (-1)

T29. Mark Hensby (E)

T29. Darren Clarke (E)

T29. Rob Labritz (E)

32. Brett Quigley (+2)

33. Robert Karlsson (+3)

34. Mike Weir (+4)

35. Rod Pampling (+6)