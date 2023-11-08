BREAKING: Steve Stricker WDs from Charles Schwab Cup Championship

Steve Stricker will not be playing in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, which begins this Thursday. Stricker had the Cup practically in his pocket, but an unavoidable reason kept him away from the Phoenix Country Club in Arizona.

On Wednesday, November 8, Steve Stricker announced his withdrawal from the PGA Tour Champions season-ending event due to his father's hospitalization. The player released a statement that was published by the Tour's news service.

The following is part of what Steve Stricker said in his statement:

"Unfortunately, I will be withdrawing from this week’s Charles Schwab Cup Championship. I was eagerly looking forward to competing in this event to cap off this season – which has been an incredibly special one for me – but a personal emergency has come up that requires me to stay home."

He added:

"My father was admitted to the hospital on Monday afternoon. He is currently receiving care and it is important that I am here for my family during this challenging time."

Stricker also thanked the organizers of the Charles Schwab Cup for the opportunity to participate in this season-long competition. He also thanked his fellow pros and fans for their understanding and support during this difficult time.

Due to Stricker's withdrawal, the Charles Schwab Cup Championship field will be reduced to 35 players.

How was the 2023 season for Steve Stricker?

The 2023 PGA Tour Champions season has one final event remaining, but regardless of the outcome, Steve Stricker was by far the best player of the entire season.

Stricker won six tournaments in 2023 (three majors), four more than the next-most victorious golfer. He also finished second five times and four more times in the top 10. He played in 16 tournaments without missing a cut.

Stricker at the 2023 Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS (Image via Getty).

His wins came at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, the Regions Tradition, the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, the American Family Insurance Championship, the Kaulig Companies Championship and the Sanford International. His worst finish of the year was a T15 at the Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS a month ago.

These results have earned Stricker $3,986,063, the same amount of Charles Schwab Cup ranking points. That makes him unassailable in the race for the Cup no matter what happens in the final tournament.

Stricker has played six seasons on the PGA Tour Champions. He has played in 63 events without missing a cut. He has 17 tournament wins, 13 runner-up finishes and 24 top-10s. His wins include seven senior majors.

On the PGA Tour, Stricker's career is no less impressive. In more than 25 seasons, he has 12 wins, 386 cuts and 96 top 10s in 518 tournaments.