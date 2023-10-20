Who is leading the 2023 Zozo Championship after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

Day 2 of the 2023 Zozo Championship ended with Beau Hossler in the lead. The 28-year-old American golfer posted a 5-under 65 to clinch a one-shot lead after Friday's second round. Eyeing his first PGA Tour victory, the golfer beat the likes of Justin Suh, Satoshi Kodaira and event favorite Xander Schauffele for the lead.

While Hossler took the Zozo Championship lead at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Suh, who shot a 4-under 66 settled for a solo second. Kodaira followed at third with a 68 on his card. The solo third-placed golfer had a four-way tie following him on fourth. Golfers like Schauffele, Eric Cole, Yuki Inamori and Emiliano Grillo shared the position.

Zozo Championship's day 1 leaders Collin Morikawa and Mikumu Horikawa sat T8 alongside Robby Shelton, J.J. Spaun, Cam Davis and Ryo Ishikawa. Defending champion Keegan Bradley also shared the position for the second day in a row.

2023 Zozo Championship leaderboard

Here is the complete round 2 leaderboard for the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship in Japan:

1: B. Hossler -7

2: J. Suh -6

3: S. Kodaira -5

T4: Y. Inamori -4

T4: X. Schauffele -4

T4: E. Cole -4

T4: E. Grillo -4

T8: R. Shelton -3

T8: M. Horikawa -3

T8: R. Ishikawa -3

T8: C. Morikawa -3

T8: J. J. Spaun -3

T8: C. Davis -3

T8: K. Bradley -3

T15: Z. Blair -2

T15: S.J. Im -2

T17: C. Tarren -1

T17: J. Dahmen -1

T19: A. Bhatia E

T19: T. Moore E

T19: K. Mitchell E

T19: N. Lashley E

T19: J. Lower E

T19: S.H. Kim E

T19: K. Hirata E

T19: R. Hisatsune E

T19: S. Theegala E

T28: B. Wu 1

T28: K. Kitayama 1

T28: N. Taylor 1

T28: A. Novak 1

T32: D. Lingmerth 2

T32: A. Baddeley 2

T32: M. Hughes 2

T32: L. Hodges 2

T32: M. NeSmith 2

T32: W. Gordon 2

T32: H. Buckley 2

T32: N. Højgaard 2

T32: D. Riley 2

T32: M.W. Lee 2

T42: H. Hall 3

T42: C. Champ 3

T42: A. Scott 3

T42: T. Kanaya 3

T42: A. Rai 3

T42: C.A. Yu 3

T42: B. Griffin 3

T42: Y.H. Song 3

T42: V. Norman 3

T42: D. Wu 3

T42: T. Montgomery 3

T42: D. Lipsky 3

T54: K.H. Lee 4

T54: T. Alexander 4

T54: T. Hoge 4

T54: N. Hardy 4

T54: S. Ryder 4

T54: R. Fowler 4

T54: R. Nagano 4

T61: H. Matsuyama 5

T61: M. Kim 5

T63: T. Semikawa 6

T63: T. Detry 6

T63: M. Wallace 6

T63: A. Schenk 6

T63: M. Hubbard 6

T63: T. Werbylo 6

T69: A. Eckroat 7

T69: S. Imahira 7

T69: A. Norén 7

T69: K. Onishi 7

T73: A. Svensson 8

T73: A. Iwasaki 8

T73: S. Stevens 8

T73: K. Nakajima 8

77: B. Taylor 17

After a successful 32-hole outing, the 78 players will go again on Saturday for the $1,530,000 prize money from the $8.5 million Zozo Championship prize purse. Owing to the event’s no-cut format, all golfers on the field will take the tee on Day 3.