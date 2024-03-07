Who is leading the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational after Day 1? Round 1 leaderboard explored

The first round of The 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational is now in the books. The day was played very competitively at Bay Hill in Orlando, Florida, with 19 players within three strokes or less of first place.

Shane Lowry is the leader of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, with a score of 6 under. Justin Lower and Hideki Matsuyama are tied for second place, one stroke behind Lowry.

Expand Tweet

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard after first round

Below is the leaderboard of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational after the first round:

1 Shane Lowry -6

T2 Justin Lower -5

T2 Hideki Matsuyama -5

T4 Russell Henley -4

T4 Lee Hodges -4

T4 Sam Burns -4

T4 Sahith Theegala -4

T8 Luke List -3

T8 Will Zalatoris -3

T8 Min Woo Lee -3

T8 Nick Taylor -3

T8 Sepp Straka -3

T8 Chris Kirk -3

T8 Brian Harman -3

T8 Justin Thomas -3

T8 Emiliano Grillo -3

T8 Adam Hadwin -3

T8 Harris English -3

T8 Jordan Spieth -3

T20 Jason Day -2

T20 Scottie Scheffler -2

T20 Corey Conners -2

T20 Eric Cole -2

T20 Collin Morikawa -2

T25 C.T. Pan -1

T25 Keegan Bradley -1

T25 Andrew Putnam -1

T25 J.T. Poston -1

T25 Wyndham Clark -1

T25 Viktor Hovland -1

T25 David Ford(a) -1

T25 Byeong Hun An -1

T25 Sungjae Im -1

T25 Max Homa -1

T35 Nick Dunlap E

T35 Stephan Jaeger E

T35 Adam Schenk E

T35 Justin Rose E

T35 Tom Hoge E

T35 Taylor Moore E

T35 Patrick Rodgers E

T35 Austin Eckroat E

T35 Grayson Murray E

T35 Erik van Rooyen E

T35 Cam Davis E

T35 Denny McCarthy E

T35 Seamus Power E

T35 Xander Schauffele E

T49 Tom Kim +1

T49 Webb Simpson +1

T49 Tommy Fleetwood +1

T49 Cameron Young +1

T49 Lucas Glover +1

T49 Rory McIlroy +1

T49 Ludvig Åberg +1

T49 Adam Scott +1

T57 Brendon Todd +2

T57 Matthieu Pavon +2

T57 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +2

T57 Patrick Cantlay +2

T57 Matt Fitzpatrick +2

T62 Mackenzie Hughes +3

T62 Rickie Fowler +3

T62 Si Woo Kim +3

65 Sami Valimaki +4

T66 Nicolai Højgaard +5

T66 Jake Knapp +5

68 Kurt Kitayama +6

69 Adam Svensson +7

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024 First-Round Highlights

While Shane Lowry played the front nine, it didn't look like he could contend for first place as he completed the first nine holes with only one birdie and no bogeys. However, he was able to find his best game after he made the turn.

Lowry started the back nine with birdie, birdie, eagle, birdie on the first four holes. He found his only bogey of the day on the 14th and closed the round with par, par, birdie, par.

The top-ranked golfer in the world, Scottie Scheffler, finished in T20 with a score of 2 under (3 birdies and a bogey). Scheffler debuted a new putter but still had negative numbers in this aspect of the game (-1.5 in Stroke Gained: Putting).