Who is leading the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational after Day 2? Round 2 leaderboard explored

Competitiveness has marked the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational so deeply that six players finished the second round tied for first place. Of the 69 players who started, 58 made the cut which was set at +3.

Shane Lowry, Hideki Matsuyama, Russell Henley, Brian Harman, Wyndham Clark and Scottie Scheffler lead the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a score of 7 under. Sixteen other players are within four strokes of the leaders.

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 2 leaderboard

Below is the Arnold Palmer Invitational leaderboard after the second round. Only players who made the cut are included:

T1 Shane Lowry -7

T1 Hideki Matsuyama -7

T1 Russell Henley -7

T1 Brian Harman -7

T1 Wyndham Clark -7

T1 Scottie Scheffler -7

7 Will Zalatoris -6

T8 Emiliano Grillo -5

T8 Stephan Jaeger -5

T10 Justin Thomas -4

T10 Byeong Hun An -4

T10 Sahith Theegala -4

T10 Max Homa -4

T10 Nick Taylor -4

T10 Sam Burns -4

T10 Viktor Hovland -4

T17 Corey Conners -3

T17 Sungjae Im -3

T17 C.T. Pan -3

T17 Brendon Todd -3

T17 Lee Hodges -3

T17 Austin Eckroat -3

T23 Cam Davis -2

T23 Harris English -2

T23 Xander Schauffele -2

T23 Min Woo Lee -2

T23 Sepp Straka -2

T23 Andrew Putnam -2

T23 Matthieu Pavon -2

T30 Eric Cole -1

T30 Cameron Young -1

T30 Lucas Glover -1

T30 Jordan Spieth -1

T30 Rory McIlroy -1

T30 Justin Lower -1

T30 Tom Hoge -1

T30 Taylor Moore -1

T30 Chris Kirk -1

T39 Webb Simpson E

T39 Adam Hadwin E

T39 Jason Day E

T42 Grayson Murray +1

T42 Erik van Rooyen +1

T42 Si Woo Kim +1

T42 J.T. Poston +1

T46 Denny McCarthy +2

T46 Patrick Cantlay +2

T46 Seamus Power +2

T46 Nick Dunlap +2

T46 Mackenzie Hughes +2

T46 Keegan Bradley +2

T46 Patrick Rodgers +2

T53 Jake Knapp +3

T53 Ludvig Åberg +3

T53 Luke List +3

T53 Tom Kim +3

T53 Rickie Fowler +3

T53 Christiaan Bezuidenhout +3

2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational Day 2 highlights

Shane Lowry wasn't in the same form as he was on day one, as he had five birdies and four bogeys. However, it was enough for him to maintain the lead, even though he saw five players tie for the lead.

While the top-ranked players in the field did not start Thursday at the top of the leaderboard, several of them played the second round at full speed. Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, and Scottie Scheffler all advanced to tie for the lead.

Clark played the best second round (6 under) with nine birdies and three bogeys. Scheffler played the round for 5 under, with one eagle, five birdies, and two bogeys. Harman, meanwhile, scored 4 under for the round, with five birdies and just one bogey.

For the first time in a long time, Scottie Scheffler had positive putting numbers. During the second round, he reported a Stroke Gained: Putting of 0.537 and used only 1.54 putts per green in regulation.