Who is leading the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational after Day 3? Leaderboard explored

Scottie Scheffler and Shane Lowry carded two-under-par 70s on Saturday to aggregate at 9-under after 54 holes at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational. They have a one-stroke lead following the third day.

Scheffler and Lowry started the Saturday round at Bay Hill with a 36-hole lead, along with four others. Despite less-than-ideal conditions, they maintained their lead.

With three birdies and four bogeys, Scheffler was 1-over after 11 holes but recovered in time with four birdies in the final seven holes.

Lowry also had a mixed start, finishing the front nine at 1-over with three bogeys and two birdies. However, with four birdies on the back nine, he finished 2-under par.

Wyndham Clark was third at 7-under, as as he shot 71 in the third round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. His Saturday round was quite a mixed bag.

He started with a double bogey, and after two birdies, he again made a double on the ninth hole to finish the first half at 38.

With back-to-back birdies on the holes 10-11 and an eagle on the 12th, he was looking to finish at the top before bogeying the final hole of the day.

Will Zalatoris, Russell Henley and Hideki Matsuyama were two strokes behind after three rounds of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Leaderboard of 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational after Day 3

Shane Lowry is the co-leader at the 2e024 Arnold Palmer Invitational after 54 holes

Here's the leaderboard for the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational after the third round:

T1. Scottie Scheffler: -9

T1. Shane Lowry: -9

3. Wyndham Clark: -8

T4. Will Zalatoris: -7

T4. Russell Henley: -7

T4. Hideki Matsuyama: -7

7. Harris English: -6

T8. Rory McIlroy: -5

T8. Max Homa: -5

T8. Sam Burns: -5

T11. Tom Hoge: -4

T11. Justin Lower: -4

T11. Sungjae Im: -4

T11. Corey Conners: -4

T11. Justin Thomas: -4

T16. Eric Cole: -3

T16. Brendon Todd: -3

T16. Lee Hodges: -3

T16. Emiliano Grillo: -3

T20. Webb Simpson: -2

T20. Cameron Young: -2

T20. Andrew Putnam: -2

T20. Nick Taylor: -2

T20. Brian Harman: -2

T25. Séamus Power: -1

T25. Chris Kirk: -1

T25. Austin Eckroat: -1

T25. Viktor Hovland: -1

T25. Sahith Theegala: -1

T25. Stephan Jaeger: -1

T31. Ludvig Åberg: E

T31. Patrick Cantlay: E

T31. Keegan Bradley: E

T31. Si Woo Kim: E

T31. Grayson Murray:

T31. Taylor Moore: E

T31. Cam Davis: E

T31. Byeong Hun An: E

T39. Tom Kim: +1

T39. Mackenzie Hughes: +1

T39. Erik van Rooyen: +1

T39. Jason Day: +1

T39. Lucas Glover: +1

T44. Rickie Fowler: +2

T44. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +2

T44. Patrick Rodgers: +2

T44. Denny McCarthy: +2

T44. Matthieu Pavon: +2

T44. Xander Schauffele: +2

T44. Min Woo Lee: +2

T51. Luke List: +3

T51. C.T. Pan: +3

T53. J.T. Poston: +4

T53. Adam Hadwin: +4

T53. Jordan Spieth: +4

T53. Sepp Straka: +4

57. Nick Dunlap: +5

58. Jake Knapp: +12