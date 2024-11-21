Who is leading the 2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship after Day 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the BMW Australian PGA Championship concluded on Thursday, November 21 at the Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane. Seven local players, including the leader, are in the top 10 after the first 18 holes.

Elvis Smylie is the Australian PGA Championship leader at 6-under, one stroke ahead of four players tied for second. 26 other players are within three shots of the leader.

Smylie carded eight birdies and two bogeys in the first round of the Australian PGA Championship. The 22-year-old hails from the Gold Coast, just an hour's drive from the Royal Queensland Golf Club. He plays on the local circuit (PGA Tour of Australasia) and has only made 15 appearances on the DP World Tour. After his performance in the first round of the Australian PGA Championship, he had this to say to the tour's news service:

"I've played a lot of golf here. I'm quite familiar with the course and every part of my game's really good at the moment ... It's great having all the Aussies back home and supporting the Australian tournaments. And it's great to compete against them because ultimately I want to be in their shoes and what they're doing in their career."

Eight players are tied for sixth place at 4-under, including local heroes Cameron Smith and Jason Day. Defending champion Min Woo Lee is tied for 14th on 3-under.

2024 BMW Australian PGA Championship Day 1 Leaderboard

Here is the Australian PGA Championship leaderboard after the first round. Only the top 50 are included:

1 SMYLIE, Elvis -6

T2 GIRRBACH, Joel -5

T2 DEL SOLAR, Cristobal -5

T2 SANCHEZ, Matias -5

T2 PEREZ, Victor -5

T6 LEISHMAN, Marc -4

T6 SMITH, Cam -4

T6 DAY, Jason -4

T6 ECCLES, Ben -4

T6 MICHELUZZI, David -4

T6 SMITH, Jordan -4

T6 POTGIETER, Aldrich -4

T6 CANTERO, Ivan -4

T14 CELLI, Filippo -3

T14 CROKER, Quinnton -3

T14 VAN VELZEN, Ryan -3

T14 PARRY, John -3

T14 BUCHANAN, Jack -3

T14 GALE, Daniel -3

T14 KO, Jeong weon -3

T14 RAMSAY, Richie -3

T14 QUAYLE, Anthony -3

T14 CROWE, Harrison -3

T14 NEERGAARD-PETERSEN, Rasmus -3

T14 LEE, Min Woo -3

T14 PAMPLING, Rod -3

T14 TIGHE, Lincoln -3

T14 DOULL, Jordan -3

T14 SOUTHGATE, Matthew -3

T14 VOKE, Nick -3

T14 BRERETON, Darcy -3

T32 NEMECZ, Lukas -2

T32 GØTH-RASMUSSEN, Jonathan -2

T32 FAHRBRING, Jens -2

T32 FRANCES, Alexander George -2

T32 JOHNSTON, Ryggs -2

T32 PENGE, Marco -2

T32 PIKE, Aaron -2

T32 HIGGS, Harry -2

T32 BRUYERES, William -2

T32 SCHOTT, Freddy -2

T32 DREWITT, Brett -2

T32 IEREMIA, Denzel -2

T32 BIONDI, Fred -2

T32 LINDELL, Oliver -2

T32 COLSAERTS, Nicolas -2

T32 PULKKANEN, Tapio -2

T32 COLETTA, Brett -2

T32 OGILVY, Geoff -2

T32 DAVIS, Cam -2

T32 KOBORI, Kazuma -2

