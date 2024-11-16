Who is leading 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship after day 3? Leaderboard explored

The third round of the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship was played on Saturday, November 16 at Port Royal Golf Course in Bermuda. The Moving Day ended with numerous changes on the leaderboard, including a new lead.

Rafael Campos and Andrew Novak are the new leaders at 16-under for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Yesterday's leader, Justin Lower, is now in third place, one stroke behind Campos and Novak.

2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship Day 3 Leaderboard

Here is the Butterfield Bermuda Championship leaderboard after the third round. Only the top 50 are included:

T1 Rafael Campos -16

T1 Andrew Novak -16

3 Justin Lower -15

4 Wesley Bryan -13

T5 Lucas Glover -12

T5 Troy Merritt -12

T5 Sam Ryder -12

T8 Chad Ramey -11

T8 Patrick Rodgers -11

T8 Alex Smalley -11

T8 Vince Whaley -11

T8 Hayden Springer -11

T8 David Lipsky -11

T8 Ryan Moore -11

T15 Carl Yuan -10

T15 Will Gordon -10

T15 Ben Griffin -10

T15 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -10

T15 Mark Hubbard -10

T15 Greyson Sigg -10

T15 Kevin Kisner -10

T15 Robby Shelton -10

T23 Tom Whitney -9

T23 Brandon Wu -9

T23 Jacob Bridgeman -9

T23 Chez Reavie -9

T23 Tyler Duncan -9

T23 Garrick Higgo -9

T23 Pierceson Coody -9

T23 Martin Laird -9

T23 Lanto Griffin -9

T23 Francesco Molinari -9

T33 Richy Werenski -8

T33 Joseph Bramlett -8

T33 Callum Tarren -8

T33 Trace Crowe -8

T33 William McGirt -8

T33 Rico Hoey -8

T39 Hayden Buckley -7

T39 Christo Lamprecht -7

T39 Camilo Villegas -7

T39 Kevin Chappell -7

T39 S.Y. Noh -7

T39 Tyson Alexander -7

T39 Nick Watney -7

T39 S.H. Kim -7

T39 Jhonattan Vegas -7

T48 Austin Smotherman -6

T48 Nico Echavarria -6

T48 Michael Kim -6

T48 Maverick McNealy -6

T48 Ben Kohles -6

T48 Matti Schmid -6

Rafael Campos and Andrew Novak each shot 9-under par to move up nine spots on the leaderboard and into a share of the lead at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Both leaders carded nine birdies without a bogey this Saturday.

However, the best round of the day belonged to Wesley Bryan, who carded a 10-under 61 with two eagles and six birdies (no bogeys). Bryan tied the course record and climbed 42 spots on the Butterfield Bermuda Championship leaderboard.

Following his performance, Bryan told the PGA Tour News Service:

"Started making birdies, then I guess I kind of woke up at the end and I guess it never really stopped...I mean, nobody knows (…) when a 61's going to come. That's just kind of a career day. Hopefully I (…) get in the mix tomorrow on the back nine. That would be the ultimate goal."

The top-ranked golfer in the field of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, major champion Lucas Glover, carded a third-round 66 and is tied for fifth with Troy Merrit and Sam Ryder, four shots off the lead.

