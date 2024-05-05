Who is leading the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson will enter the final day with tough competition at the top of the leaderboard after an eventful Day 3. Jake Knapp took the lead at the end of Day 2 of the event while big names like Jordan Spieth, Kevin Kisner, and Matt Kuchar failed to make the cut.

Going into the third round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson, the lead exchanged hands once again, as Jake Knapp had to settle for second place. It was Taylor Pendrith who finished at the top of the leaderboard at the end of Day 3, carding a fantastic round of 8 under and finishing with an overall score of 19 under par.

Speaking about his day, Pendrith said (via CBS Sports):

"Just got to stay aggressive, play my own game, not really worry about the other guys, what they're doing. Been playing some nice golf the last few weeks, and it's nice to see it come together. I think just stay patient and play my own game and don't get ahead of myself. Make as many birdies as you can, because I think it'll take a low one tomorrow."

Jake Knapp finished with an overall score of 18 under par while Matt Wallace and Ben Kohles both carded a final score of 17 under par to finish in joint third at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Day 3 leaderboard for 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson explored

Following is the leaderboard for Day 3 of the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson:

1. Taylor Pendrith: -19

2. Jake Knapp: -18

T3. Ben Kohles: -17

T3. Matt Wallace: -17

T5. Alex Noren: -15

T5. Kelly Kraft: -15

T7. Kevin Tway: -14

T7. Vince Whaley: -14

T7. Byeong Hun An: -14

T7. Troy Merritt: -14

T11. Sung Kang: -13

T11. Min Woo Lee: -13

T11. Stephan Jaeger: -13

T11. Ben Griffin: -13

T11. Si Woo Kim: -13

T11. Zach Johnson: -13

T11. Nick Dunlap: -13

T11. Aaron Rai: -13

T11. S.H. Kim: -13

T11. Keith Mitchell: -13

T21. Chris Gotterup: -12

T21. Patton Kizzire: -12

T21. Justin Lower: -12

T21. Andrew Novak: -12

T21. Daniel Berger: -12

T21. Alex Smalley: -12

T21. Adam Schenk: -12

T28. Luke List: -11

T28. Aaron Baddeley: -11

T28. Nico Echavarria: -11

T28. Maverick McNealy: -11

T28. Adam Scott: -11

T28. Jorge Campillo: -11

T28. Taiga Semikawa: -11

T35. Mark Hubbard: -10

T35. Dylan Wu: -10

T35. Ryo Hisatsune: -10

T35. Rafael Campos: -10

T35. Kevin Dougherty: -10

T35. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: -10

T35. Davis Riley: -10

T42. Ryan McCormick: -9

T42. Henrik Norlander: -9

T42. Carson Young: -9

T42. Tom Hoge: -9

T42. David Skinns: -9

T42. Austin Cook: -9

T42. Max McGreevy: -9

T42. Harrison Endycott: -9

T42. K.H. Lee: -9

T51. Tom Kim: -8

T51. Kris Kim: -8

T51. Tyson Alexander: -8

T51. Martin Laird: -8

T55. Sam Stevens: -7

T55. Joel Dahmen: -7

T55. Scott Piercy: -7

T58. Ben Martin: -6

T58. Jason Day: -6

T58. Mackenzie Hughes: -6

T58. Kevin Chappell: -6

T58. Hayden Buckley: -6

T63. S.Y. Noh: -5

T63. Brandt Snedeker: -5

T63. Beau Hossler: -5

66. Tom Whitney: -3

CJ Cup Byron Nelson defending champion Jason Day finished his third round at par, as he currently sits in T58 after just making the cut on the second day.