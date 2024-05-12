Who is leading the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup after day 3? Leaderboard explored

The 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup is a two-player tournament after the third round. The leaders lead by 10 strokes over those tied for third place, which includes star Nelly Korda.

Madelene Sagstrom leads the Cognizant Founders Cup after the third round with a score of 19 under, one stroke ahead of Rose Zhang. The two will battle for the title during the fourth round and share the top group.

2024 Cognizant Founders Cup day 3 leaderboard

Below is the Cognizant Founders Cup leaderboard after the third round:

1 Madelene Sagstrom -19

2 Rose Zhang -18

T3 Sei Young Kim -8

T3 Gabriela Ruffels -8

T3 Nelly Korda -8

T6 Mao Saigo -7

T6 Peiyun Chien -7

T6 Xiyu Lin -7

9 Nataliya Guseva -6

T10 Stephanie Kyriacou -5

T10 Anna Nordqvist -5

T10 Wichanee Meechai -5

T10 Perrine Delacour -5

T10 Carlota Ciganda -5

T10 Yan Liu -5

T16 Ruoning Yin -4

T16 Jenny Shin -4

T16 Narin An -4

T16 Minjee Lee -4

T16 Hannah Green -4

T16 Marina Alex -4

T22 Lauren Hartlage -3

T22 Haeran Ryu -3

T22 Ariya Jutanugarn -3

T22 Isi Gabsa -3

T22 Leona Maguire -3

T22 Jin Young Ko -3

T22 Pajaree Anannarukarn -3

T22 Nasa Hataoka -3

T22 Jin Hee Im -3

T31 Jennifer Kupcho -2

T31 Patty Tavatanakit -2

T31 Yealimi Noh -2

T31 Yuri Yoshida -2

T31 Linn Grant -2

T31 Gaby Lopez -2

T31 Andrea Lee -2

T31 Mel Reid -2

T39 Esther Henseleit -1

T39 Angel Yin -1

T39 Aditi Ashok -1

T39 Yuka Saso -1

T39 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -1

T39 Alexandra Forsterling -1

T39 Sarah Kemp -1

T39 Mary Liu -1

T39 Lydia Ko -1

T39 Mi Hyang Lee -1

T49 Jasmine Suwannapura E

T49 Jing Yan E

T49 Auston Kim E

T49 Celine Boutier E

T49 Moriya Jutanugarn E

T49 Ryann O'Toole E

T49 Celine Borge E

T49 Pernilla Lindberg E

T49 Georgia Hall E

T49 Roberta Liti E

T59 Brooke M. Henderson +1

T59 Cheyenne Knight +1

T59 Lindsey Weaver-Wright +1

T59 Sofia Garcia +1

T59 Elizabeth Szokol +1

T59 Olivia Cowan +1

T59 Grace Kim +1

T66 Yuna Nishimura +2

T66 Hyo Joon Jang +2

T66 Alexa Pano +2

T66 Matilda Castren +2

T66 Maria Fassi +2

71 Yu Jin Sung +3

72 Jeongeun Lee5 +4

Madelene Sagstrom maintained her tremendous performance at the 2024 Cognizant Founders Cup, playing bogey-free with six birdies on Saturday. Sagstrom is one stroke ahead of Rose Zhang, who played with seven birdies and two bogeys.

Ten strokes behind are Sei Young Kim, Gabi Ruffels and Nelly Korda. The latter has had another solid performance, but everything seems to indicate that it will not be enough to get her sixth consecutive LPGA Tour victory.