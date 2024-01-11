Who is leading 2024 Dubai Invitational after Day 1? Round 1 leaderboard explored

The first round of the inaugural edition of the Dubai Invitational is now in the books. The leaderboard of the event that kicks off the 2024 calendar year on the DP World Tour left few surprises after the first 18 holes.

Rory McIlroy will start the second round leading the Dubai Invitational after scoring an excellent 9-under 62. The main stars in the field also finished in good positions.

Expand Tweet

2024 Dubai Invitational full leaderboard after Day 1

Here is the full leaderboard of the Dubai Invitational after the first round:

1 MCILROY, Rory -9

2 PAUL, Yannik -7

3 LAWRENCE, Thriston -6

T4 FLEETWOOD, Tommy -5

T4 OLESEN, Thorbjørn -5

T6 CROCKER, Sean -4

T6 LOMBARD, Zander -4

T6 OTAEGUI, Adrian -4

T6 HØJGAARD, Nicolai -4

T10 LI, Haotong -3

T10 SMITH, Jordan -3

T10 WINTHER, Jeff -3

T10 ROZNER, Antoine -3

T10 MOLINARI, Francesco -3

T10 HØJGAARD, Rasmus -3

T16 SHINKWIN, Callum -2

T16 ELVIRA, Nacho -2

T16 GUERRIER, Julien -2

T16 FERGUSON, Ewen -2

T20 BALDWIN, Matthew -1

T20 BROWN, Daniel -1

T20 FOX, Ryan -1

T20 MERONK, Adrian -1

T20 LARRAZÁBAL, Pablo -1

T20 MANSELL, Richard -1

T20 DU PLESSIS, Hennie -1

T20 MIGLIOZZI, Guido -1

T20 SOUTHGATE, Matthew -1

T20 SAMOOJA, Kalle -1

T20 CAMPILLO, Jorge -1

T20 KIEFFER, Maximilian -1

T32 SÖDERBERG, Sebastian E

T32 BJØRN, Thomas E

T32 LANGASQUE, Romain E

T32 DONALD, Luke E

T32 KIMSEY, Nathan E

T32 LUITEN, Joost E

T32 HILL, Calum E

T32 STRYDOM, Ockie E

T32 BRADBURY, Dan E

T32 MCKIBBIN, Tom E

T42 ARNAUS, Adri +1

T42 CLEMENTS, Todd +1

T42 ARMITAGE, Marcus +1

T42 RAMSAY, Richie +1

T42 HILLIER, Daniel +1

T47 WHITNELL, Dale +2

T47 BACHEM, Nick +2

T47 LONG, Hurly +2

T47 SIEM, Marcel +2

T47 FORREST, Grant +2

T52 WU, Ashun +3

T52 WILSON, Oliver +3

T52 SYME, Connor +3

T52 HELLIGKILDE, Marcus +3

T56 BRUN, Julien +4

T56 FORSSTRÖM, Simon +4

58 DANTORP, Jens +5

59 GAVINS, Daniel +6

60 WEYAND, Ken +16

2024 Dubai Invitational First Round highlights

Rory McIlroy's performance during the first round of the Dubai Invitational included nine birdies with no bogeys. This was good enough to place him two strokes ahead of Yannik Paul.

Thriston Lawrence, Tommy Fleetwood and Thorbjørn Olesen rounded out the Top 5. 2023 DP World Tour Championship winner Nicolai Hojgaard finished T6, while Adrian Meronk who was recently promoted to the PGA Tour finished T20.

The Dubai Invitational is a Pro-Am event, that's why 60 amateurs played along with the 60 professionals that make up the field. The amateurs will only play during the first three rounds, leaving the fourth and decisive day only for the professionals.

The event is played at the Dubai Creek Resort, the second oldest course in the UAE.