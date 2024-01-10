Who will win the 2024 Dubai Invitational? DP World Tour event’s odds explored

The 2024 Dubai Invitational is all set to be the season opener for the DP World Tour this year. A star-studded field of 60 golfers is all set to tee off on Thursday (January 11), playing for a prize purse of $2.5 million.

The Dubai Invitational will also be a pro am event. The 60 pro golfers that will be playing will see a four-day tournament of 72 holes.

There will also be 60 amateur golfers in the field, who will only play a 54-hole tournament. The likes of Tommy Fleetwood, Adrian Meronk and Nicolai Hojgaard will be in the field, bringing a young and fresh element to the tournament.

The Dubai Invitational will be headlined by Rory McIlroy, who is also the favorite to win the tournament with odds of 11/4. Tommy Fleetwood (8/1), Nicolai Hojgaard (11/1) and Meronk (14/1) are the other favorites to win the tournament. The odds, released by EuropeanTour.com, also peg Rasmus Hojgaard, Thorbjorn Olesen and Ryan Fox as potential winners.

Full list of odds for 2024 Dubai Invitational, the DP World Tour's inaugural event

Following are the odds of all the pro players participating in this year's Dubai Invitational:

Rory McIlroy (NIR): 11/4

Tommy Fleetwood (ENG): 8/1

Nicolai Højgaard (DEN): 11/1

Adrian Meronk (POL): 14/1

Rasmus Højgaard (DEN): 14/1

Thorbjørn Olesen (DEN): 16/1

Ryan Fox (NZL): 18/1

Yannik Paul (GER): 22/1

Jordan Smith (ENG): 25/1

Thriston Lawrence (RSA): 28/1

Dan Bradbury (ENG): 33/1

Ewen Ferguson (SCO): 35/1

Jorge Campillo (ESP): 35/1

Adrian Otaegui (ESP): 40/1

Zander Lombard (RSA): 40/1

Antoine Rozner (FRA): 40/1

Sebastian Söderberg (SWE): 45/1

Richard Mansell (ENG): 45/1

Joost Luiten (NED): 45/1

Nathan Kimsey (ENG): 45/1

Hennie du Plessis (RSA): 45/1

Julien Guerrier (FRA): 50/1

Marcus Helligkilde (DEN): 50/1

Marcel Siem (GER): 50/1

Romain Langasque (FRA): 50/1

Grant Forrest (SCO): 55/1

Tom McKibbin (NIR): 55/1

Connor Syme (SCO): 55/1

Daniel Hillier (NZL): 60/1

Jeff Winther (DEN): 60/1

Richie Ramsay (SCO): 66/1

Daniel Brown (ENG): 66/1

Calum Hill (SCO): 70/1

Sean Crocker (USA): 75/1

Guido Migliozzi (ITA): 80/1

Julien Brun (FRA): 80/1

Kalle Samooja (FIN): 80/1

Pablo Larrazábal (ESP): 80/1

Maximilian Kieffer (GER): 90/1

Marcus Armitage (ENG): 100/1

Luke Donald (ENG): 100/1

Matthew Southgate (ENG): 100/1

Adri Arnaus (ESP): 110/1

Nick Bachem (GER): 110/1

Callum Shinkwin (ENG): 125/1

Matthew Baldwin (ENG): 125/1

Jens Dantorp (SWE): 125/1

Francesco Molinari (ITA): 150/1

Simon Forsström (SWE): 150/1

Nacho Elvira (ESP): 175/1

Ashun Wu (CHN): 175/1

Todd Clements (ENG): 200/1

Dale Whitnell (ENG): 225/1

Hurly Long (GER): 250/1

Daniel Gavins (ENG): 600/1

Oliver Wilson (ENG): 600/1

Ockie Strydom (RSA): 600/1

Haotong Li (CHN): 1000/1

Thomas Bjørn (DEN): 1000/1

Ken Weyand (USA): 1500/1