Who is leading the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship after Day 3? Leaderboard explored

The 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship played its third round on Saturday, June 22, at Sahalee Country Club in Washington. The course continued to be in the spotlight, with only 13 players with scores under par after 54 holes.

Amy Yang leads the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship with a score of 7 under. Yang will enter the final round with a two-stroke lead over the players tied for second place.

2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship Day 3 leaderboard

Below is the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship leaderboard after the third round:

1 Amy Yang -7

T2 Lauren Hartlage -5

T2 Miyu Yamashita -5

4 Sarah Schmelzel -4

T5 Lilia Vu -3

T5 Caroline Inglis -3

T5 Jin Young Ko -3

T5 Hinako Shibuno -3

T5 Lexi Thompson -3

T10 Gaby Lopez -2

T10 Ally Ewing -2

T12 Charley Hull -1

T12 Madelene Sagstrom -1

T14 Esther Henseleit E

T14 Xiyu Lin E

T14 Haeran Ryu E

T14 Leona Maguire E

T18 Linn Grant +1

T18 Akie Iwai +1

T18 Hye-Jin Choi +1

T18 Lauren Coughlin +1

T18 Jennifer Kupcho +1

T18 Patty Tavatanakit +1

T18 Lindsey Weaver-Wright +1

T25 Minjee Lee +2

T25 Brooke M. Henderson +2

T25 Ariya Jutanugarn +2

T25 Allisen Corpuz +2

T25 Bianca Pagdanganan +2

T25 Celine Boutier +2

T31 Ruoning Yin +3

T31 Jiwon Jeon +3

T31 Hyo Joo Kim +3

T31 Georgia Hall +3

T31 Yu Jin Sung +3

T31 Mao Saigo +3

T31 Minami Katsu +3

T38 Rio Takeda +4

T38 Peiyun Chien +4

T38 Ayaka Furue +4

T38 Aline Krauter +4

T38 Maja Stark +4

T43 Mariah Stackhouse +5

T43 Aditi Ashok +5

T43 Narin An +5

T43 Hannah Green +5

T43 Arpichaya Yubol +5

T43 Malia Nam +5

T43 Stephanie Kyriacou +5

T50 Lindy Duncan +6

T50 A Lim Kim +6

T50 Paula Reto +6

T50 Frida Kinhult +6

T50 Mi Hyang Lee +6

T55 Yealimi Noh +7

T55 Cheyenne Knight +7

T55 Rose Zhang +7

T55 Ashleigh Buhai +7

T55 Elizabeth Szokol +7

T55 Pajaree Anannarukarn +7

T55 Celine Borge +7

T62 Maria Fassi +8

T62 Lydia Ko +8

T62 Gabriela Ruffels +8

T62 Lizette Salas +8

66 Grace Kim +9

T67 Yuka Saso +10

T67 Moriya Jutanugarn +10

T67 Atthaya Thitikul +10

T67 Morgane Metraux +10

T71 Azahara Munoz +12

T71 Ruixin Liu +12

73 Angel Yin +15

Amy Yang carded three birdies and two bogeys during the third round of the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship to retain the top spot, which she has held since the second round. Sarah Schmelzel, who was tied with Yang, fell to T4.

The biggest climb of the day at the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship was signed by Lilia Vu. The double major champion played the best third round (68), with six birdies and two bogeys. This allowed her to move up from 28th to 5th place and three strokes behind the leader.

Vu arrives after winning the Meijier LPGA Classic, after almost three months without competing due to a back injury. The 2023 LPGA Tour Player of the Year seeks her third career major title.

Another who came close to putting herself in contention for the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship title was Charley Hull, who came within two strokes of first place. However, she made a triple bogey on the 17th hole and was T12 (1 under).