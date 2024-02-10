Who is leading the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas after round 2? Full leaderboard explored 

The second round of the inaugural LIV Golf Las Vegas is now in the books. It has been a highly competitive tournament, as evidenced by the tie for first place, with eight players being within four strokes of the leaders.

Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson lead the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas, with a score of 11 under. Big names in the league such as Jon Rahm, Cam Smith and Talor Gooch also reach the third round in the Top 10.

2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas full leaderboard after Round 2

Below is the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas full leaderboard after Round 2 (individual and team):

Individual:

T1- Bryson DeChambeau -11

T1- Dustin Johnson -11

T3- Matthew Wolff -9

T3- Peter Uihlein-9

T3- Jon Rahm -9

T6- Jason Kokrak -8

T6- Talor Gooch -8

T8- Paul Casey -7

T8- Bubba Watson -7

T8- Cameron Smith -7

T8- Laurie Canter -7

T12- Jinichiro Kozuma -6

T12- Andy Ogletree -6

T12- Tyrrell Hatton -6

T12- David Puig -6

T12- Joaquin Niemann -6

T12- Richard Bland -6

T12- Branden Grace -6

T19- Thomas Pieters -5

T19- Lucas Herbert -5

T19- Henrik Stenson -5

T19- Adrian Meronk -5

T19- Brooks Koepka -5

T19- Abraham Ancer -5

T19- Sebastian Muñoz -5

T26- Anirban Lahiri -4

T26- Pat Perez -4

T26- Graeme McDowell -4

T26- Mark Leishman -4

T26- Caleb Surratt -4

T31- Harold Varner III -3

T31- Eugenio Chacarra -3

T31- Phil Mickelson -3

T31- Cameron Tringale -3

T31- Kieran Vincent -3

T31- Sergio Garcia -3

T37- Patrick Reed -2

T37- Kevin Na -2

T37- Lee Westwood -2

T40- Charles Howell III -1

T40- Dean Burmester -1

T40- Kalle Samooja -1

T40- Ian Poulter -1

T44- Louis Oosthuizen E

T44- Mito Pereira E

T44- Matt Jones E

T44- Brendan Steele E

T44- Sam Horsfield E

T44- Danny Lee E

T44- Scott Vincent E

T44- Charl Schwartzel E

T52- Martin Kaymer +1

T52- Carlos Ortiz +1

54- Hudson Swafford +7

Teams:

T1- 4Aces GC -26

T1- RangeGoats GC -26

3- Crushers GC -24

4- Smash GC -23

T5- Torque GC -19

T5- Legion XIII -19

7- Ripper GC -16

8- Fireballs GC -15

9- HyFlyers GC -13

10- Cleeks GC -12

11- Stinger GC -11

12- Iron Heads GC -10

13- Majesticks GC -8

2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas Round 2 highlights

Both Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson carded rounds of 62 to storm to the top of the leaderboard. DeChambeau had nine birdies and one bogey, while Johnson played bogey-free with eight birdies.

Another with an excellent second day was Jon Rahm, who played with no bogeys and seven birdies to climb to third place.

Quite the opposite happened with Harold Varner III, who after playing a first round in 7 under, posted a second round of four bogeys with no birdies to fall from first place to T31.