Where is the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas being played? All you need to know about the venue

The 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas event will take place at the Las Vegas Country Club from February 8 to 10. It's the second tournament of this season and the first in the USA.

The 2024 LIV Golf season began last week with the Mayakoba event in Mexico, where Joaquin Niemann registered a victory over Sergio Garcia after defeating him in a playoff.

Las Vegas Country Club is a private golf course located in the Winchester area of Las Vegas, Nevada. The course was built in 1967 and designed by Edmond B. Ault.

Over the years, the venue has hosted several golf events, including the Las Vegas Invitational from 1983 to 1991 and the LPGA Takefuji Classic from 2003 to 2006. This week, it will host the LIV Golf Las Vegas tournament, featuring a stellar 54-player field.

Announcing the venue for the event, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman said (via Lasvegascc.com):

"We're excited to bring LIV Golf to Las Vegas for our inaugural event in the Silver State. Las Vegas Country Club is an iconic venue in a legendary city and will be a fantastic setting for the league to showcase its brand of elite competition and entertainment. The course has a storied history of hosting professional tournaments and is sure to roll out the red carpet for our first U.S. tournament of 2024."

2024 LIV Golf venues

LIV Golf has unveiled the venues for its next regular events. After Las Vegas, players will head to the Jeddah event in Saudi Arabia, which will take place in the first week of March at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club.

After that, LIV Golf Hong Kong will take place before the players return to the USA for the Miami tournament. LIV Golf Adelaide will return to last year's venue, The Grange Golf Club, followed by the Singapore event, which would take place from May 3–5 at the Sentosa Golf Club.

Here are the venues for the 2024 LIV Golf events:

LIV Golf Jeddah

Date: March 1-3

Venue: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, Saudi Arabia

LIV Golf Hong Kong

Date: March 8-10

Venue: Hong Kong Golf Club

LIV Golf Miami

Date: April 5-7

Venue: Trump National Doral, USA

LIV Golf Adelaide

Date: April 26-28

Venue: The Grange Golf Club, Australia

LIV Golf Singapore

Date: May 3-5

Venue: The Serapong at Sentosa Golf Club

LIV Golf Houston

Date: June 7-9

Venue: Golf Club of Houston

LIV Golf Nashville

Date: June 21-23

Venue: The Grove

LIV Golf Andalucía

Date: July 12-14

Venue: Real Club Valderrama, España

LIV Golf UK

Date: July 26-28

Venue: JCB Golf and Country Club

LIV Golf Greenbrier

Date: August 16-18

Venue: The Old White at The Greenbrier