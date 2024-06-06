Who is leading the 2024 Memorial Tournament after Day 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the Memorial Tournament ended on Thursday, June 6, at Muirfield Village Golf Club. As usual, the course designed by Jack Nicklaus was the protagonist, as only 25 players achieved scores under par.

Adam Hadwin leads the Memorial Tournament after the first round with a score of 6 under. He is closely followed by several top favorites, including Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele.

2024 Memorial Tournament Day 1 Leaderboard

Below is the 2024 Memorial Tournament leaderboard after the first round (only members of the Top 50 were included):

1 Adam Hadwin -6

2 Scottie Scheffler -5

T3 Xander Schauffele -4

T3 Ludvig Åberg -4

T3 Corey Conners -4

T3 Collin Morikawa -4

T7 Viktor Hovland -3

T7 Billy Horschel -3

T7 Akshay Bhatia -3

T7 Tommy Fleetwood -3

T7 Seamus Power -3

T12 Nick Dunlap -2

T12 Emiliano Grillo -2

T12 Eric Cole -2

T12 Tom Kim -2

T12 Keegan Bradley -2

T12 Alex Noren -2

T12 Rory McIlroy -2

T19 Byeong Hun An -1

T19 Victor Perez -1

T19 Sam Burns -1

T19 Tony Finau -1

T19 Lee Hodges -1

T19 Max Homa -1

T19 Justin Thomas -1

T26 Peter Malnati E

T26 Adam Schenk E

T26 Adam Svensson E

T26 Tom Hoge E

T26 Si Woo Kim E

T26 Christiaan Bezuidenhout E

T26 Thomas Detry E

T26 Sepp Straka E

T26 Jackson Koivun (a) E

T35 Davis Thompson +1

T35 Matt Fitzpatrick +1

T35 Cam Davis +1

T35 Chris Gotterup +1

T35 Sahith Theegala +1

T35 Russell Henley +1

T35 Nick Taylor +1

T35 Jason Day +1

T35 Hideki Matsuyama +1

T44 Shane Lowry +2

T44 Will Zalatoris +2

T44 Jordan Spieth +2

T44 Taylor Pendrith +2

T48 Stephan Jaeger +3

T48 Matt Kuchar +3

T48 Brendon Todd +3

T48 Patrick Cantlay +3

T48 J.T. Poston +3

T48 Taylor Moore +3

T48 Davis Riley +3

Adam Hadwin's performance during the first round of the Memorial Tournament included eight birdies and two bogeys. Hadwin was very tight on the putting, not 3-putting any holes and 2-putting only eight of them.

World No. 1 and top favorite to win the Memorial Tournament Scottie Scheffler is in second place, one stroke behind Hadwin. Scheffler's performance included seven birdies and one bogey.

Defending champion Viktor Hovland played his round with one eagle, three birdies, and two bogeys for a score of 3 under.

Jackson Koivun made his PGA Tour debut in this event, carding two birdies and two bogeys to finish the round in T26. Koivun won the 2024 Jack Nicklaus Award, which is presented to the NCAA Division I Player of The Year and comes with an invitation to participate in the Memorial Tournament.

A week ago, Koivun, 18, led Auburn College to its first NCAA Match Play Team Championship title.