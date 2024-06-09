Who is leading the 2024 Memorial Tournament after day 3? Leaderboard explored

Scottie Scheffler maintained the lead even after the third round of the 2024 Memorial Tournament. The American golfer shot a round of 71 on Saturday, June 8, to extend his lead to four strokes. He entered the third round with a three-stroke lead over Viktor Hovland and Adam Hadwin.

Although he shot 71 in the third round, Scheffler still managed to maintain his lead in the game. Meanwhile, Collin Morikawa jumped nine positions after playing a round of 68 to settle for a tie in second place with Sepp Straka and Adam Hadwin.

It was a moving day for Shane Lowry, who scored 68 on Saturday and jumped 29 positions on the leaderboard, settling for a tie in 14th place. Viktor Hovland, on the other hand, struggled with his game on Saturday. He shot 77 with five bogeys and a double bogey and slipped down to T14. Rory McIlroy tied for 11th place with Sungjae Im and Tony Finau, all with a score of -2.

Xander Schauffele and Ludvig Aberg tied for fifth place, followed by Sahith Theegala, Victor Perez, Nick Dunlap, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout, who tied for seventh place. Max Homa shot 72 and tied for 18th place with J.T.Poston, Seamus Power, and Akshay Bhatia.

2024 Memorial Tournament Round 3 Leaderboard

Here is the leaderboard of the 2024 Memorial Tournament after the third round:

1 Scottie Scheffler: -10

T2 Collin Morikawa: -6

T2 Sepp Straka: -6

T2 Adam Hadwin: -6

T5 Xander Schauffele: -4

T5 Ludvig Åberg: -4

T7 Victor Perez: -3

T7 Sahith Theegala: -3

T7 Nick Dunlap: -3

T7 Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -3

T11 Sungjae Im: -2

T11 Tony Finau: -2

T11 Rory McIlroy: -2

T14 Shane Lowry: -1

T14 Si Woo Kim: -1

T14 Tommy Fleetwood: -1

T14 Viktor Hovland: -1

T18 Max Homa: E

T18 J.T. Poston: E

T18 Seamus Power: E

T18 Akshay Bhatia: E

T22 Jason Day: +1

T22 Brian Harman: +1

T22 Sam Burns: +1

T22 Byeong Hun An: +1

T22 Will Zalatoris: +1

T22 Matt Fitzpatrick: +1

T22 Hideki Matsuyama: +1

T22 Keegan Bradley: +1

30 Russell Henley: +2

T31 Austin Eckroat: +3

T31 Thomas Detry: +3

T31 Denny McCarthy: +3

T31 Peter Malnati: +3

T31 Eric Cole: +3

T31 Billy Horschel: +3

T31 Alex Noren: +3

T38 Andrew Putnam: +4

T38 Davis Thompson: +4

T38 Matt Kuchar: +4

T38 Nick Taylor: +4

T38 Corey Conners: +4

T43 Adam Svensson: +5

T43 Lee Hodges: +5

T45 Justin Thomas: +6

T45 Cam Davis: +6

T45 Taylor Pendrith: +6

T48 Tom Hoge: +7

T48 Tom Kim: +7

T50 Cameron Young: +8

T50 Emiliano Grillo: +8

52 Jackson Koivun (a): +10

The 2024 Memorial Tournament's finale will be held on Sunday, June 9, at Muirfield Village Golf Course.

