Who is leading the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta after Day 2? Round 2 leaderboard explored

The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta experienced a very intense second round, with several players vying for first place. After the first 36 holes, four players are tied for first place, 26 are four strokes or less off the lead, and 65 made the cut.

Matt Wallace, Sami Valimaki, Alvaro Ortiz, and Jake Knapp lead the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta with a score of 11-under. The previous day's leader, Erik van Rooyen, fell to second place, sitting one stroke behind the leaders.

Ortiz and Knapp climbed to the top of the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta leaderboard with the joint-best second-round score of 7-under. Kevin Dougherty finished the day with the same score, which helped him climb 79 places to T9.

Wallace, meanwhile, moved to the top of the leaderboard with a score of 6-under on Friday (February 23). The fourth leader, Valimaki, played the round for 4-under, but stayed in the lead thanks to his 7-under 64 on the first day.

Defending champion and top-ranked golfer in the field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Tony Finau, also made a big 20-place climb to T9. Finau played his second round for a score of 4-under. The other top player in the field, Nicolai Hojgaard, played his second round for 1-under and fell to T31, with an overall score of 4-under.

2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta full leaderboard after Round 2

Below is the 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta full leaderboard after Round 2:

T1 Matt Wallace -11

T1 Sami Valimaki -11

T1 Alvaro Ortiz -11

T1 Jake Knapp -11

5 Erik van Rooyen -10

T6 Andrew Novak -8

T6 Mark Hubbard -8

8 Chan Kim -7

T9 Patrick Rodgers -6

T9 Stephan Jaeger -6

T9 Ryan Moore -6

T9 Lanto Griffin -6

T9 Dylan Wu -6

T9 Emiliano Grillo -6

T9 Nico Echavarria -6

T9 Chesson Hadley -6

T9 Joseph Bramlett -6

T9 Carl Yuan -6

T9 Jimmy Stanger -6

T9 Kevin Dougherty -6

T9 Santiago De la Fuente(a) -6

T9 Robby Shelton -6

T9 Justin Lower -6

T9 Tony Finau -6

T9 Henrik Norlander -6

T9 Thorbjørn Olesen -6

T27 Rafael Campos -5

T27 Cameron Champ -5

T27 Jorge Campillo -5

T27 Robert MacIntyre -5

T31 Aaron Baddeley -4

T31 Carson Young -4

T31 C.T. Pan -4

T31 Ryan Palmer -4

T31 Aaron Rai -4

T31 Austin Smotherman -4

T31 Ben Silverman -4

T31 Chandler Phillips -4

T31 Doug Ghim -4

T31 Brandon Wu -4

T31 Nicolai Højgaard -4

T31 Padraig Harrington -4

T31 Cristobal Del Solar -4

T44 Jhonattan Vegas -3

T44 Austin Eckroat -3

T44 Hayden Springer -3

T44 Keith Mitchell -3

T44 Greyson Sigg -3

T44 Wilson Furr -3

T50 Garrick Higgo -2

T50 Chad Ramey -2

T50 Davis Thompson -2

T50 James Hahn -2

T50 MJ Daffue -2

T50 Parker Coody -2

T50 Erik Barnes -2

T50 Trace Crowe -2

T50 Maverick McNealy -2

T50 Martin Trainer -2

T50 Harry Hall -2

T50 Troy Merritt -2

T50 Victor Perez -2

T50 Ryan McCormick -2

T50 Stuart Macdonald -2

T50 Ryo Hisatsune -2