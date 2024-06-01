Who is leading the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after day 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open ended on Friday, May 31, at Hamilton Golf and Country Club. The cut line after 36 holes was drawn at even par, and 69 players made it through.

Robert MacIntyre and Ryan Fox finished the second round of the RBC Canadian Open tied for first place, with a score of 10 under. Five players trail them by three strokes or less.

2024 RBC Canadian Open day 2 leaderboard

Below is the leaderboard for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. Only players who made the cut are included:

T1 Robert MacIntyre -10

T1 Ryan Fox -10

3 Joel Dahmen -8

T4 Andrew Novak -7

T4 Mackenzie Hughes -7

T4 David Skinns -7

T7 Trace Crowe -6

T7 Sean O'Hair -6

T7 Sam Burns -6

T10 Nick Hardy -5

T10 Ben Griffin -5

T10 Zac Blair -5

T13 Sam Stevens -4

T13 Corey Conners -4

T13 Erik van Rooyen -4

T13 Keith Mitchell -4

T13 Stewart Cink -4

T13 Thorbjørn Olesen -4

T13 Pierceson Coody -4

T13 Wil Bateman -4

T21 Aaron Rai -3

T21 Kevin Tway -3

T21 Tommy Fleetwood -3

T21 Carson Young -3

T21 Ryan Moore -3

T21 Jacob Bridgeman -3

T21 Sami Valimaki -3

T21 Nicolai Højgaard -3

T21 Vince Whaley -3

T30 Garrick Higgo -2

T30 Ryan Palmer -2

T30 Chad Ramey -2

T30 Akshay Bhatia -2

T30 Tyler Duncan -2

T30 Jorge Campillo -2

T30 Ryo Hisatsune -2

T30 Victor Perez -2

T30 Mark Hubbard -2

T30 Tom Kim -2

T30 Rory McIlroy -2

T30 Taylor Pendrith -2

T42 Vincent Norrman -1

T42 Brandon Wu -1

T42 Kevin Streelman -1

T42 Lanto Griffin -1

T42 Ben Silverman -1

T42 Erik Barnes -1

T42 Chandler Phillips -1

T42 Myles Creighton -1

T42 Michael Kim -1

T42 Adam Scott -1

T42 Maverick McNealy -1

T42 Jhonattan Vegas -1

T42 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -1

T55 Chesson Hadley E

T55 Kelly Kraft E

T55 Harry Hall E

T55 Matt Wallace E

T55 Shane Lowry E

T55 Nate Lashley E

T55 David Hearn E

T55 Beau Hossler E

T55 Adam Svensson E

T55 Gary Woodland E

T55 Chez Reavie E

T55 Kevin Yu E

T55 C.T. Pan E

T55 Joseph Bramlett E

T55 Mac Meissner E

Ryan Fox played the best second round of the 2024 RBC Canadian Open (6 under, tied with Mackenzie Hughes) to climb into first place. Hughes is the highest placed Canadian (T4) with a score of 7 under.

Robert MacIntyre posted a score of 4 under for the round, which also moved him into first place at the RBC Canadian Open. The Scot's performance included four birdies with no bogeys.

Several top players missed the cut. Of note were Canadians Nick Taylor (defending champion) and Adam Hadwin. Sahith Theegala and Cameron Young will not play this weekend either.