Who is leading the 2024 RBC Canadian Open after Day 3? Leaderboard explored

Robert MacIntyre fired 4-under 66 on Saturday, June 1, to further solidify his lead at the 2024 RBC Canadian Open. He now has a four stroke lead over the field after 54 holes.

MacIntyre entered the third round with a joint two-stroke lead and started with a bogey on the first hole. He made two more birdies before bogeying the eighth and ninth holes. He played better on the back nine, making four birdies, one eagle, and just a lone bogey.

Ben Griffin, Mackenzie Hughes, and Ryan Fox were tied for second at 10-under after the third round of the RBC Canadian Open. While Griffin and Hughes shot 3-under 67 to move up, Fox lost the lead after posting an even-par 70.

Trending

Last year's runner-up Tommy Fleetwood moved to T5 after shooting a low 64. He is tied with Sam Burns, Trace Crowe, and Joel Dahmen after Saturday's play at the RBC Canadian Open.

Leaderboard for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open explored

Here's the leaderboard for the 2024 RBC Canadian Open:

1. Robert MacIntyre: -14

T2. Ben Griffin: -10

T2. Mackenzie Hughes: -10

T2. Ryan Fox: -10

T5. Tommy Fleetwood: -9

T5. Sam Burns: -9

T5. Trace Crowe: -9

T5. Joel Dahmen: -9

T9. Victor Perez: -8

T9. Aaron Rai: -8

T11. Tom Kim: -7

T11. Rory McIlroy: -7

T11. Corey Conners: -7

T11. Andrew Novak: -7

T15. Taylor Pendrith: -6

T15. Chad Ramey: -6

T15. Carson Young: -6

T15. Keith Mitchell: -6

T15. Sam Stevens: -6

T20. Matt Wallace: -5

T20. Maverick McNealy: -5

T20. Michael Kim: -5

T20. Jacob Bridgeman: -5

T20. Nick Hardy: -5

T20. Sean O'Hair: -5

T26. Beau Hossler: -4

T26. Tyler Duncan: -4

T26. Vince Whaley: -4

T26. Pierceson Coody: -4

T26. Erik van Rooyen: -4

T26. Zac Blair: -4

T26. David Skinns: -4

T33. Kevin Yu: -3

T33. Chandler Phillips: -3

T33. Ryo Hisatsune: -3

T36. Mac Meissner: -2

T36. C.T. Pan: -2

T36. Shane Lowry: -2

T36. Jhonattan Vegas: -2

T36. Kevin Streelman: -2

T36. Mark Hubbard: -2

T36. Ryan Palmer: -2

T36. Garrick Higgo: -2

T36. Sami Valimaki: -2

T36. Ryan Moore: -2

T36. Wil Bateman: -2

T36. Stewart Cink: -2

T36. Thorbjørn Olesen: -2

T49. Joseph Bramlett: -1

T49. Adam Svensson: -1

T49. Chesson Hadley: -1

T49. Kelly Kraft: -1

T49. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: -1

T49. Adam Scott: -1

T49. Ben Silverman: -1

T49. Brandon Wu: -1

T49. Nicolai Højgaard: -1

T58. Gary Woodland: E

T58. Myles Creighton: E

T58. Vincent Norrman: E

T58. Jorge Campillo: E

T62. Harry Hall: +1

T62. Lanto Griffin: +1

T64. Chez Reavie: +2

T64. David Hearn: +2

T64. Nate Lashley: +2

T64. Akshay Bhatia: +2

T64. Kevin Tway: +2

69. Erik Barnes: +3