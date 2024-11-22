Who is leading the 2024 RSM Classic after day 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2024 RSM Classic was completed on Friday at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia. The cut line was set at 1 under and 69 players made it.

Patrick Fishburn is the new RSM Classic leader at 10-under. It is the first time Fishburn has led a tournament in his PGA Tour career.

2024 RSM Classic Day 2 Leaderboard

Here is the RSM Classic leaderboard after the second round:

1 Patrick Fishburn -11

T2 Lee Hodges -10

T2 Maverick McNealy -10

T4 Luke Clanton (a) -9

T4 Michael Thorbjornsen -9

T6 Nico Echavarria -8

T6 Michael Kim -8

T6 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -8

T9 Martin Laird -7

T9 Callum Tarren -7

T9 Vince Whaley -7

T9 Mackenzie Hughes -7

T9 Kevin Yu -7

T9 Patrick Rodgers -7

T15 Paul Peterson -6

T15 Stewart Cink -6

T17 Ludvig Åberg -5

T17 Steven Fisk -5

T17 Joe Highsmith -5

T17 Daniel Berger -5

T17 Will Gordon -5

T17 Austin Eckroat -5

T17 Chandler Phillips -5

T24 Robby Shelton -4

T24 Ryo Hisatsune -4

T24 Matt Wallace -4

T24 Adam Schenk -4

T24 Adam Hadwin -4

T24 Bud Cauley -4

T24 Austin Smotherman -4

T24 Kelly Kraft -4

T32 Brandon Wu -3

T32 Mark Hubbard -3

T32 Denny McCarthy -3

T32 Kevin Chappell -3

T32 Harris English -3

T37 Philip Knowles -2

T37 Blake McShea -2

T37 Christo Lamprecht -2

T37 Sam Stevens -2

T37 Brian Harman -2

T37 Patton Kizzire -2

T37 Jake Knapp -2

T37 Joseph Bramlett -2

T37 Marcus Byrd -2

T37 Lanto Griffin -2

T37 Eric Cole -2

T37 Andrew Novak -2

T49 Kevin Tway -1

T49 Doug Ghim -1

T49 William McGirt -1

T49 Joel Dahmen -1

T49 Henrik Norlander -1

T49 S.H. Kim -1

T49 Carson Young -1

T49 Tyson Alexander -1

T49 Adam Svensson -1

T49 J.T. Poston -1

T49 Russell Knox -1

T49 Hayden Springer -1

T49 Lucas Glover -1

T49 S.Y. Noh -1

T49 Taylor Montgomery -1

T49 Davis Thompson -1

T49 Garrick Higgo -1

T49 Taylor Moore -1

T49 Ben Griffin -1

T49 Jonathan Byrd -1

T49 Martin Trainer -1

Patrick Fishburn shot an eagle, six birdies and no bogeys on the Plantation Course to climb 19 spots into the lead at the RSM Classic. Fishburn is in his rookie season on the PGA Tour and is looking for his first tour victory.

A few other players also made big moves up the leaderboard, including runner-up Lee Hodges (53 places) and amateur star Luke Clanton (30 places). The biggest jump, however, was made by defending champion Ludvig Aberg, who climbed 118 places.

Aberg carded an eagle and six birdies on the Plantation Course to finish the round in a share of 17th place.

