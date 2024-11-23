Who is leading the 2024 RSM Classic after day 3? Leaderboard explored

The third round of the RSM Classic was played on Saturday, November 23rd at Sea Island Golf Club in Georgia. Maverick McNealy moved back into a share of the lead, now tied with Vince Whaley.

McNealy and Whaley lead the RSM Classic at 14-under. Four players are tied for third place, two shots back of the leaders.

2024 RSM Classic Day 3 Leaderboard

The following is the RSM Classic leaderboard after the third round. Only the top 50 are included:

T1 Vince Whaley -14

T1 Maverick McNealy -14

T3 Daniel Berger -12

T3 Mackenzie Hughes -12

T3 Michael Thorbjornsen -12

T3 Patrick Fishburn -12

T7 Luke Clanton (a) -11

T7 Lee Hodges -11

T9 Nico Echavarria -10

T9 Michael Kim -10

11 Stewart Cink -9

T12 Henrik Norlander -8

T12 Hayden Springer -8

T12 Joseph Bramlett -8

T12 Steven Fisk -8

T12 Will Gordon -8

T12 Paul Peterson -8

T12 Martin Laird -8

T12 Kevin Yu -8

T20 J.T. Poston -7

T20 Robby Shelton -7

T20 Joe Highsmith -7

T20 Patrick Rodgers -7

T20 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -7

T25 Ben Griffin -6

T25 Brandon Wu -6

T25 Mark Hubbard -6

T25 Kevin Chappell -6

T25 Ryo Hisatsune -6

T25 Bud Cauley -6

T25 Austin Eckroat -6

T25 Chandler Phillips -6

T25 Callum Tarren -6

T34 Kevin Tway -5

T34 S.Y. Noh -5

T34 Taylor Montgomery -5

T34 Sam Stevens -5

T34 Andrew Novak -5

T34 Denny McCarthy -5

T34 Austin Smotherman -5

T34 Kelly Kraft -5

T42 Davis Thompson -4

T42 Eric Cole -4

T42 Harris English -4

T42 Adam Schenk -4

T42 Ludvig Åberg -4

T47 William McGirt -3

T47 Lucas Glover -3

T47 Taylor Moore -3

T47 Jonathan Byrd -3

T47 Martin Trainer -3

T47 Christo Lamprecht -3

T47 Brian Harman -3

T47 Matt Wallace -3

T47 Adam Hadwin -3

Vince Whaley carded seven birdies and no bogeys in the third round of the RSM Classic to move up eight places on the leaderboard. Maverick McNealy, meanwhile, carded six birdies and two bogeys.

Whaley's score was the best of the third round. Three other players posted similar scores on Saturday: Daniel Berger, Henrik Norlander, and Hayden Springer.

The previous day's leader, Patrick Fishburn, dropped to third place after carding a 1-under score in the third round of the RSM Classic.

Defending champion and top-ranked golfer in the field, Ludvig Aberg, dropped 25 spots on the leaderboard after carding a 1-over score during the third round. The Swede is now tied for 42nd.

Joel Dahmen shot even par in the third round to drop 12 spots to T61. With this result, Dahmen would lose his full PGA Tour membership as he would be outside the top 125 in the FedEx Cup standings.

