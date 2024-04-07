Who is leading the 2024 Valero Texas Open after Day 3? Round 3 leaderboard explored

The so-called "Moving Day" of the 2024 Valero Texas Open is already in the books and Akshay Bhatia made the headlines once again. The youngster went low again to post the third-best score of the day and consolidate his status as the leader of the event.

Akshay Bhatia leads the 2024 Valero Texas Open with a score of 15 under, four strokes ahead of Denny McCarthy. He is now 18 good holes away from winning the tournament and clinching the final ticket to the Masters Tournament.

Akshay Bhatia, 2024 Valero Texas Open (Image via Getty).

2024 Valero Texas Open Round 3 leaderboard

Below is the leaderboard of the 2024 Valero Texas Open after three rounds:

1 Akshay Bhatia -15

2 Denny McCarthy -11

3 Brendon Todd -8

T4 Hideki Matsuyama -7

T4 Russell Henley -7

6 Ludvig Åberg -6

T7 Rico Hoey -5

T7 Stewart Cink -5

T7 Alex Noren -5

T7 Rory McIlroy -5

T11 Lucas Glover -4

T11 Ben Martin -4

T11 Mark Hubbard -4

T11 Thorbjørn Olesen -4

T11 Adam Schenk -4

T11 Tommy Fleetwood -4

T17 Alexander Björk -3

T17 Adam Scott -3

T17 Andrew Putnam -3

T17 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -3

T17 Vince Whaley -3

T17 Parker Coody -3

T17 Mac Meissner -3

T17 Jordan Spieth -3

T17 Nick Hardy -3

T26 Justin Lower -2

T26 Keith Mitchell -2

T26 Sam Stevens -2

T26 Josh Teater-2

T26 Max Homa -2

T26 Chan Kim -2

T26 Andrew Novak -2

T26 Bud Cauley -2

T26 Ryan Moore -2

T26 Matti Schmid -2

T26 Peter Kuest -2

T37 Chez Reavie -1

T37 Tyson Alexander -1

T37 Austin Eckroat -1

T37 Martin Laird -1

T37 Matt Fitzpatrick -1

T37 Webb Simpson -1

T37 Vincent Norrman -1

T44 C.T. Pan E

T44 Davis Thompson E

T44 Garrick Higgo E

T44 Kevin Chappell E

T44 Brian Harman E

T44 Joe Highsmith E

T44 Aaron Baddeley E

T44 Tyler Duncan E

T44 Corey Conners E

T44 Carl Yuan E

T54 Nate Lashley +1

T54 Ben Griffin +1

T54 S.H. Kim +1

T54 Victor Perez +1

T54 Bronson Burgoon +1

T54 Robby Shelton +1

T54 Ryo Hisatsune +1

T61 Kevin Streelman +2

T61 Kevin Kisner +2

T61 Dylan Wu +2

T64 Charley Hoffman +3

T64 Harry Hall +3

T64 Tom Whitney +3

T64 Pierceson Coody +3

T64 Collin Morikawa +3

T64 Kevin Yu +3

T64 Aaron Rai +3

T64 Maverick McNealy +3

T64 Nicolai Højgaard +3

T64 David Lipsky +3

T74 Brandt Snedeker +4

T74 J.J. Spaun +4

T74 Beau Hossler +4

T74 Hayden Springer +4

T78 Adam Svensson +5

T78 Lanto Griffin +5

T78 Ben Kohles +5

81 Ben Silverman +6

82 Ryan McCormick +9

Akshay Bhatia's performance included six birdies and two bogeys, to post the third-best score of the day (4 under) at the Valero Texas Open. The best third round was achieved by Hideki Matsuyama and Alex Noren (6 under) which propelled them to T4 and T7, respectively.

Another player who made a notable jump in the Valero Texas Open leaderboard (28 places) was Ludvig Aberg, who scored 5 under for the round and finished sixth after 54 holes, with an overall score of 6 under.