Who is leading the 2024 WM Phoenix Open after day 2? Leaderboard explored

Andrew Novak shot a straight 65 on Friday to lead by two strokes at the WM Phoenix Open. At 12-under, he was joined by Nick Taylor, who had two contrasting scores on the second day.

After the first day was affected by rain and storms, Nick Taylor completed his first round on Friday morning and shot an 11-under-60 to match the course record at TPC Scottsdale. Then, after a short warm-up, he shot 1-under 70 to aggregate at 12-under after two days. However, that was good enough for last year's runner-up to hold the joint 36-hole lead at the WM Phoenix Open.

Maverick McNealy carded a 4-under 67 on the second day at TPC Scottsdale to aggregate at 10-under. Doug Ghim is three strokes back for the solo third after the second day at the WM Phoenix Open. He was through 16 holes and was at 3-under for the second round.

Only 47 players were able to complete the second round on Friday. Sahith Theegala, who was leading after Thursday, couldn't tee off on the second day at the TPC Scottsdale.

Leaderboard for the WM Phoenix Open after Friday's round explored

Andrew Novak during the WM Phoenix Open, Round Two

Here's the leaderboard for the WM Phoenix Open after Friday:

T1. Andrew Novak: -12

T1. Nick Taylor: -12

3. Maverick McNealy: -10

4. Doug Ghim: -9

T5. Scottie Scheffler: -8

T5. Justin Thomas: -8

T5. Cameron Young: -8

T5. Ryan Fox: -8

T9. Charley Hoffman: -7

T9. Kurt Kitayama: -7

T9. Sam Burns: -7

T9. Daniel Berger: -7

T9. Jhonattan Vegas: -7

T14. Sam Stevens: -6

T14. Si Woo Kim: -6

T14. Justin Suh: -6

T14. Sahith Theegala: -6

T18. Bud Cauley: -5

T18. Thomas Detry: -5

T18. Zac Blair: -5

T18. Keith Mitchell: -5

T18. Wyndham Clark: -5

T18. Hideki Matsuyama: -5

T18. Nick Hardy: -5

T18. Corey Conners: -5

T18. Taylor Montgomery: -5

T18. Jake Knapp: -5

T28. Tyler Duncan: -4

T28. Byeong Hun An: -4

T28. Beau Hossler: -4

T28. Robby Shelton: -4

T28. Sami Valimaki: -4

T28. Kevin Yu: -4

T28. Aaron Baddeley: -4

T28. Shane Lowry: -4

T28. SH Kim: -4

T37. Taylor Moore: -3

T37. Billy Horschel: -3

T37. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -3

T37. Jesse Mueller: -3

T37. Mark Hubbard: -3

T37. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: -3

T37. Alexander Björk: -3

T37. Jim Knous: -3

T37. Davis Thompson: -3

T37. Jordan Spieth: -3

T47. Harry Hall: -2

T47. Min Woo Lee: -2

T47. Adam Scott: -2

T47. Seamus Power: -2

T47. Zach Johnson: -2

T47. Matt NeSmith: -2

T47. Troy Merritt: -2

T47. Martin Laird: -2

T47. Tyson Alexander: -2

T47. Joel Dahmen: -2

T47. Luke Donald: -2

T47. Alex Noren: -2

T47. Eric Cole: -2

T47. Matt Fitzpatrick: -2

T61. Sam Ryder: -1

T61. Will Gordon: -1

T61. Stewart Cink: -1

T61. JT Poston: -1

T61. Camilo Villegas: -1

T61. Cameron Champ: -1

T61. Justin Lower: -1

T61. Michael Kim: -1

T61. Carson Young: -1

T61. Brian Harman: -1

T61. Emiliano Grillo: -1

T61. Adam Schenk: -1

T61. Sungjae Im: -1

T61. Tom Hoge: -1

T61. Brendon Todd: -1

T61. Hayden Buckley: -1

T61. Chris Gotterup: -1