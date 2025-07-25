Who is leading the 2025 3M Open ater Round 1? Leaderboard explored

The opening round of the 2025 3M Open was played on Thursday, July 24. In a full world-class field, players put forth commendable performances to get an early lead.

Adam Svensson posted an incredible 11 under par 60 round on Thursday. The Canadian golfer leads the 2025 3M Open by a two-stroke margin over Sam Stevens and Thorbjørn Olesen.

Chad Ramey, Matti Schmid, and Chris Gotterup share a position at the 2025 3M Open. They are all tied for fourth place with a score of 8 under par 63 each. Four golfers trail them in seventh place, including Jake Knapp and Zac Blair.

Seven players are tied for the eleventh place following the completion of the opening round. They all bear an 18 hole score of 6 under par, 65 each. The list includes PGA Tour sensations Rickie Fowler, Emiliano Grillo, and Kurt Kitayama.

Akshay Bhatia sits in the 18th position at this week's tournament in Blaine. Having posted a score of 5 under par 66 on Thursday, he shares the position with 16 other golfers.

2025 3M Open Round 1 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 3M Open after 18 holes (via PGA Tour):

1 - Adam Svensson (-11)

T2 - Sam Stevens (-9)

T2 - Thorbjorn Olesen (-9)

T4 - Chad Ramey (-8)

T4 - Matti Schmid (-8)

T4 - Chris Gotterup (-8)

T7 - Brendan Valdes (-7)

T7 - Jake Knapp (-7)

T7 - Chris Kirk (-7)

T7 - Zac Blair (-7)

T11 - Kurt Kitayama (-6)

T11 - Rickie Fowler (-6)

T11 - Emiliano Grillo (-6)

T11 - Ricky Castillo (-6)

T11 - Matt Wallace (-6)

T11 - Victor Perez (-6)

T11 - Pierceson Coody (-6)

T18 - Ben Silverman (-5)

T18 - Mac Meissner (-5)

T18 - Max Homa (-5)

T18 - Taylor Moore (-5)

T18 - Brice Garnett (-5)

T18 - Adam Hadwin (-5)

T18 - Ben Kohles (-5)

T18 - Lukie Clanton (-5)

T18 - Jesper Svensson (-5)

T18 - Kris Ventura (-5)

T18 - Niklas Norgaard (-5)

T18 - Mark Hubbard (-5)

T18 - David Skinns (-5)

T18 - Mackenzie Hughes (-5)

T18 - William Mouw (-5)

T18 - Akshay Bhatia (-5)

T18 - Patrick Fishburn (-5)

T35 - Nate Lashley (-4)

T35 - Vince Whaley (-4)

T35 - Kevin Kisner (-4)

T35 - Patrick Rodgers (-4)

T35 - Seamus Power (-4)

T35 - Gary Woodland (-4)

T35 - Jackson Suber (-4)

T35 - Taylor Dickson (-4)

T35 - Thomas Rosenmueller (-4)

T35 - Wyndham Clark (-4)

T35 - Nick Hardy (-4)

T35 - Matt McCarty (-4)

T35 - Henrik Norlander (-4)

T35 - Joel Dahmen (-4)

T35 - Taylor Montgomery (-4)

T35 - David Ford (-4)

T35 - Takumi Kanaya (-4)

T35 - Thriston Lawrence (-4)

