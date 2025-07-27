Who is leading the 2025 3M Open after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The third round of the 2025 3M Open was thrilling. The final round is sure to be exciting with a fully stacked leaderboard heading into the last day of the event at TPC Twin Cities.

Thorbjorn Olesen continues to bear the lead at the 2025 3M Open. Akshay Bhatia posted an astounding 8 under par 63 round on Saturday to jump 7 spots up the leaderboard and tie for the lead.

Kurt Kitayama stunned the golf community with his performance during the penultimate round of the 2025 3M Open. The American golfer posted an incredible 11 under par 60 round to vault 41 spots up the leaderboard.

He sits tied for the third place at the 2025 3M Open with Takumi Kanaya, Sam Stevens, and Jake Knapp. All four of the world-class golfers bear a 54-hole score of 17 under par. They trail co-leaders Akshay Bhatia and Thorbjorn Olesen by a one-stroke margin.

2025 3M Open Round 3 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 3M Open heading into the final round on Sunday (via PGA Tour):

T1 - Akshay Bhatia (-18)

T1 - Thorbjorn Olesen (-18)

T3 - Kurt Kitayama (-17)

T3 - Takumi Kanaya (-17)

T3 - Sam Stevens (-17)

T3 - Jake Knapp (-17)

T7 - Alex Noren (-16)

T7 - Chris Gotterup (-16)

T7 - Pierceson Coody (-16)

T10 - Jesper Svensson (-15)

T10 - William Mouw (-15)

T12 - Noah Goodwin (-14)

T12 - Taylor Moore (-14)

T12 - Nate Lashley (-14)

T12 - Wyndham Clark (-14)

T16 - Michael La Sasso (a) (-13)

T16 - Taylor Montgomery (-13)

T16 - David Lipsky (-13)

T16 - Mac Meissner (-13)

T16 - Chad Ramey (-13)

T16 - Matt Wallace (-13)

T22 - Seamus Power (-12)

T22 - Emiliano Grillo (-12)

T22 - Chris Kirk (-12)

T25 - Carson Young (-11)

T25 - Adam Scott (-11)

T25 - Ben Kohles (-11)

T25 - Sam Burns (-11)

T25 - Luke Clanton (-11)

T30 - Alex Smalley (-10)

T30 - Matthieu Pavon (-10)

T30 - Brendan Valdes (-10)

T30 - Adam Svensson (-10)

T30 - Gary Woodland (-10)

T30 - Harry Higgs (-10)

T30 - Rickie Fowler (-10)

T30 - Austin Eckroat (-10)

T30 - Max Homa (-10)

T30 - Victor Perez (-10)

T30 - Henrik Norlander (-10)

T30 - Joel Dahmen (-10)

T42 - Adam Hadwin (-9)

T42 - Camilo Villegas (-9)

T42 - Cameron Champ (-9)

T42 - Christiaan Bezuidenhout (-9)

T42 - Nick Hardy (-9)

T42 - Brice Garnett (-9)

T42 - Cristobal Del Solar (-9)

T42 - Isaiah Salinda (-9)

T42 - Troy Merritt (-9)

T42 - Joseph Bramlett (-9)

T42 - Thomas Rosenmueller (-9)

T42 - Sam Ryder (-9)

