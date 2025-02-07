Who is leading the 2025 Founders Cup after round 1: Leaderboard explored

The first round of the 2025 Founders Cup was played on Thursday, February 6th at Bradenton Country Club in Florida. The day ended with a two-way tie for first place and 19 other players within three shots of the leaders.

Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Jennifer Kupcho lead the Founders Cup with a 6-under 65. Lauren Coughlin, Angel Yin and Jin Hee Im are tied for second place, one stroke off the lead.

2025 Founders Cup Leaderboard after Round 1

Below is the Founders Cup leaderboard after Round 1. Only the top 50 are included:

T1 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -6

T1 Jennifer Kupcho -6

T3 Lauren Coughlin -5

T3 Angel Yin -5

T3 Jin Hee Im -5

T6 Sarah Schmelzel -4

T6 Celine Boutier -4

T6 Jin Young Ko -4

T6 Jeongeun Lee6 -4

T6 Minami Katsu -4

T6 Mi Hyang Lee -4

T12 Linnea Strom -3

T12 Ayaka Furue -3

T12 Nelly Korda -3

T12 Miyu Yamashita -3

T12 Kristen Gillman -3

T12 Sung Hyun Park -3

T12 Charley Hull -3

T12 Ashleigh Buhai -3

T12 Ariya Jutanugarn -3

T12 Yealimi Noh -3

T22 Wei-Ling Hsu -2

T22 Albane Valenzuela -2

T22 Madelene Sagstrom -2

T22 Nasa Hataoka -2

T22 Rio Takeda -2

T22 Sophia Popov -2

T22 Madison Young -2

T22 Brittany Lincicome -2

T22 Kumkang Park -2

T22 Benedetta Moresco -2

T22 Emily Kristine Pedersen -2

T22 Lexi Thompson -2

T22 Jenny Bae -2

T22 Soo Bin Joo -2

T36 Dani Holmqvist -1

T36 Frida Kinhult -1

T36 Xiaowen Yin -1

T36 Hira Naveed -1

T36 Pajaree Anannarukarn -1

T36 Nataliya Guseva -1

T36 Allisen Corpuz -1

T36 Somi Lee -1

T36 Minjee Lee -1

T36 Stephanie Kyriacou -1

T36 Fiona Xu -1

T36 Dewi Weber -1

T36 Elizabeth Szokol -1

T36 Hyo Joon Jang -1

T36 Hannah Green -1

Nanna Koerstz Madsen co-leads the Founders Cup (Image via Getty).

Nanna Koerstz Madsen shot eight birdies and two bogeys on Thursday to take the lead in the Founders Cup. Jennifer Kupcho tied for the lead with seven birdies and one bogey. Koerstz Madsen is seeking her second LPGA Tour victory, while Kupcho has three victories on the world's top tour, including a major championship.

Nelly Korda, the world's No. 1-ranked player and a top favorite for the title, shot four birdies and a bogey in the first round of the Founders Cup to tie for 12th place, three shots off the lead. Korda plays the role of local hero as the Bradenton Country Club is her home course.

Another favorite who is deep in contention is Charley Hull. The Englishwoman is tied for 12th with Nelly Korda and others after carding five birdies and two bogeys.

LPGA Hall of Famer Lydia Ko, the world number two, struggled at the start of the second round, carding one bogey and two double bogeys in her first seven holes to go 6 over.

However, the Kiwi picked up the pace and carded three birdies and no bogeys for the rest of the round. She finished in a share of 97th place at 3-over.

