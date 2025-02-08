Who is leading the 2025 Founders Cup after round 2: Leaderboard explored

The second round of the Founders Cup 2025 was played on Friday, February 7 at the Bradenton Country Club in Florida. The cut line was set at even par after 36 holes and 66 players made it through.

Jin Young Ko is the new 2025 Founders Cup leader at 12-under par, two strokes ahead of four players tied for second.

2025 Founders Cup Round 2 Leaderboard

The following is the Founders Cup leaderboard after the second round (top 40 only):

1 Jin Young Ko -12

T2 Yealimi Noh -10

T2 Minami Katsu -10

T2 Jin Hee Im -10

T2 Angel Yin -10

6 Lauren Coughlin -9

T7 Hannah Green -7

T7 Nasa Hataoka -7

T7 Miyu Yamashita -7

T7 Sarah Schmelzel -7

T7 Jennifer Kupcho -7

T7 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -7

T13 Nelly Korda -6

T13 Jeongeun Lee6 -6

T15 Wei-Ling Hsu -5

T15 Rio Takeda -5

T15 Ayaka Furue -5

T18 Megan Khang -4

T18 Gemma Dryburgh -4

T18 Paula Reto -4

T18 Morgane Metraux -4

T18 Mary Liu -4

T18 Hira Naveed -4

T18 Somi Lee -4

T18 Lexi Thompson -4

T18 Ashleigh Buhai -4

T18 Ariya Jutanugarn -4

T18 Linnea Strom -4

T29 Mao Saigo -3

T29 Soo Bin Joo -3

T29 Albane Valenzuela -3

T29 Madison Young -3

T33 Gabriela Ruffels -2

T33 Jiwon Jeon -2

T33 Allisen Corpuz -2

T33 Fiona Xu -2

T33 Dewi Weber -2

T33 Emily Kristine Pedersen -2

T33 Benedetta Moresco -2

T33 Kristen Gillman -2

T33 Charley Hull -2

In Picture: Yealimi Noh Founders Cup 2025 (Image via Getty).

Jin Young Ko carded eight bogey-free birdies in the second round of the Founders Cup to card the day's best score of 63 and move up five places on the leaderboard. The Korean has won the event three times, albeit at her previous venue, Upper Montclair Country Club in New Jersey.

Another player who had an impressive day was Yealimi Noh (7-under 64), who carded eight birdies and one bogey. The American is looking for her first LPGA Tour victory and is currently tied for second.

The world number one, Nelly Korda, matched her score of the previous day (3-under 68) with five birdies and two bogeys. Lydia Ko, meanwhile, carded a second round 68 (four birdies and one bogey) to make the cut on the number.

Semi-retiree Lexi Thompson also matched her first-round score with four birdies and two bogeys for a 2-under 69. Thompson finished the first 36 holes of the Founders Cup in a tie for 18th place.

Charley Hull, meanwhile, dropped 21 spots on the leaderboard after carding two birdies, a bogey and a double bogey on Friday. Hull is tied for 33rd at 2-under.

Major champions Georgia Hall and Brooke Henderson and Solheim Cup player Andrea Lee were among those who missed the cut.

