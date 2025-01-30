Who is leading the 2025 HGV Tournament of Champions after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The first round of the 2025 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions has come to end. The Lake Nona Golf and Country Club course was a tough test of golf, with only half of the field shooting under par.

A Lim Kim leads the HGV Tournament of Champions at 7-under. Kim had a solid four-shot lead over the players tied for second place.

2025 HGV Tournament of Champions Round 1 Leaderboard

The following is the leaderboard for the HGV Tournament of Champions:

1 A Lim Kim -7

T2 Patty Tavatanakit -3

T2 Jin Young Ko -3

T4 Linn Grant -2

T4 Pajaree Anannarukarn -2

T4 Hannah Green -2

T4 Celine Boutier -2

T4 Cheyenne Knight -2

T4 Rose Zhang -2

T4 Yuka Saso -2

T4 Haeran Ryu -2

T4 Rio Takeda -2

T4 Leona Maguire -2

T14 Ayaka Furue -1

T14 Nelly Korda -1

T14 Elizabeth Szokol -1

T17 Ashleigh Buhai E

T17 Allisen Corpuz E

T17 Angel Yin E

T17 Hyo Joo Kim E

T17 Alexa Pano E

T17 Brooke M. Henderson E

T17 Megan Khang E

T17 Lauren Coughlin E

T17 Bailey Tardy E

T17 Amy Yang E

T17 Minjee Lee E

T28 Lydia Ko +1

T28 Jasmine Suwannapura +1

30 Chanettee Wannasaen +2

T31 Moriya Jutanugarn +3

T31 Linnea Strom +3

A Lim Kim's performance in the first round of the HGV Tournament of Champions included seven birdies and no bogeys. The Korean is seeking her third LPGA Tour victory after winning the US Women's Open in 2020 and the LOTTE Championship in 2024.

Patty Tavatanakit and Jin Young Ko are tied for second at 3-under. The Thai had four birdies and one bogey, while the Korean had no bogeys and three birdies.

Ten players are tied for fourth on 2 under, including rising star Rose Zhang. After her performance in the first round of the HGV Tournament of Champions, Zhang had this to say (via ASAP Sports):

"That was kind of an up and down round. I felt like I had a lot of positives coming out of it. Starting off 2025 with a birdie is always really nice. Kind of got into the groove of it. Towards the middle of the round my swing got a little wonky. Just had a couple shots that were a little bit more poorly executed. But coming down the stretch still very positive and very satisfied with how I kept myself in the moment throughout the round."

World number one Nelly Korda carded three birdies and two bogeys for a one-under total of 14. Meanwhile, defending champion Lydia Ko carded two birdies and three bogeys (1 over) to share 28th place.

