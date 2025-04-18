Who is leading the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship is underway at the El Caballero Country Club in California. Yan Liu and Ashleigh Buhai take the early lead at the event with a 9-under-par 63 round each.

Frida Kinhult trails the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship by one stroke. The Swedish golfer posted an 8-under-par 64 round. Five golfers, including Madelene Sangstrom and In Gee Chun, are tied for 4th place.

Aditi Ashok has her eyes set on winning the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship this week. The Olympian is tied for 9th place with a score of 6 under par 66. She shares the position with five other golfers.

Hannah Green seeks to defend her title at the JM Eagle LA Championship for the third time in a row this week. The Australian LPGA Tour star is tied for 44th place with a 3-under-par score.

Here's a look at the top golfers at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship (via LPGA Tour):

T1 - Yan Liu (-9)

T1 - Ashleigh Buhai (-9)

3 - Frida Kinhult (-8)

T4 - Jenny Shin (-7)

T4 - Jeongeun Lee6 (-7)

T4 - Miranda Wang (-7)

T4 - In Gee Chun (-7)

T4 - Madelene Sagstrom (-7)

T9 - Yu Liu (-6)

T9 - Saki Baba (-6)

T9 - Aditi Ashok (-6)

T9 - Sei Young Kim (-6)

T9 - Lauren Coughlin (-6)

T9 - Akie Iwai (-6)

T15 - Minjee Lee (-5)

T15 - Jin Young Ko (-5)

T15 - Peiyun Chien (-5)

T15 - Chisato Iwai (-5)

T15 - Somi Lee (-5)

T15 - Minami Katsu (-5)

T15 - Lucy Li (-5)

T15 - Nelly Korda (-5)

T15 - Rio Takeda (-5)

Danielle Kang sits in last place, 144th, at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship. The American golfer posted a 6-over-par 78 round to stand 15 strokes behind the leaders.

2025 JM Eagle LA Championship leaders' scorecards

Here's a look at the scorecards for the leaders of the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship (via LPGA Tour):

Yan Liu

Hole 1 (par 5) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 4

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 3) - 2

Hole 10 (par 4) - 5

Hole 11 (par 5) - 4

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 3) - 3

Hole 16 (par 5) - 3

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Ashleigh Buhai

Hole 1 (par 5) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 2

Hole 7 (par 5) - 5

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 5) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 4) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 3) - 2

Hole 16 (par 5) - 4

Hole 17 (par 3) - 2

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More