Who is leading the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship is underway at the El Caballero Country Club in California. Yan Liu and Ashleigh Buhai take the early lead at the event with a 9-under-par 63 round each.
Frida Kinhult trails the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship by one stroke. The Swedish golfer posted an 8-under-par 64 round. Five golfers, including Madelene Sangstrom and In Gee Chun, are tied for 4th place.
Aditi Ashok has her eyes set on winning the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship this week. The Olympian is tied for 9th place with a score of 6 under par 66. She shares the position with five other golfers.
Hannah Green seeks to defend her title at the JM Eagle LA Championship for the third time in a row this week. The Australian LPGA Tour star is tied for 44th place with a 3-under-par score.
Here's a look at the top golfers at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship (via LPGA Tour):
- T1 - Yan Liu (-9)
- T1 - Ashleigh Buhai (-9)
- 3 - Frida Kinhult (-8)
- T4 - Jenny Shin (-7)
- T4 - Jeongeun Lee6 (-7)
- T4 - Miranda Wang (-7)
- T4 - In Gee Chun (-7)
- T4 - Madelene Sagstrom (-7)
- T9 - Yu Liu (-6)
- T9 - Saki Baba (-6)
- T9 - Aditi Ashok (-6)
- T9 - Sei Young Kim (-6)
- T9 - Lauren Coughlin (-6)
- T9 - Akie Iwai (-6)
- T15 - Minjee Lee (-5)
- T15 - Jin Young Ko (-5)
- T15 - Peiyun Chien (-5)
- T15 - Chisato Iwai (-5)
- T15 - Somi Lee (-5)
- T15 - Minami Katsu (-5)
- T15 - Lucy Li (-5)
- T15 - Nelly Korda (-5)
- T15 - Rio Takeda (-5)
Danielle Kang sits in last place, 144th, at the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship. The American golfer posted a 6-over-par 78 round to stand 15 strokes behind the leaders.
2025 JM Eagle LA Championship leaders' scorecards
Here's a look at the scorecards for the leaders of the 2025 JM Eagle LA Championship (via LPGA Tour):
Yan Liu
- Hole 1 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 4 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 7 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 9 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 5
- Hole 11 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 15 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 16 (par 5) - 3
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Ashleigh Buhai
- Hole 1 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 4 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 7 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 8 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 9 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 11 (par 5) - 5
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 15 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 16 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 2
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 4