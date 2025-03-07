Who is leading the 2025 Joburg Open after round 2? DP World Tour leaderboard explored

The second round of the Joburg Open, this week's DP World Tour event, has concluded. The cut has officially been made, which means everyone left is theoretically in play for the trophy, but only one player is currently in pole position.

That player is Shaun Norris of South Africa. The golfer put in a strong outing in round two, shaving seven strokes off his total score. After a -4 opening round, he sits at -11 for the weekend.

That score is good enough to be one stroke ahead of Adrien Saddier, who shot five under par in both rounds. He was leading Norris after round one, but Norris flipped the leaderboard in round two.

This is how the Joburg Open leaderboard looks like:

T3: Shubankhar Sharma, -9

T3: Syme Connor, -9

T5: Callum Tarren, -8

T5: Jacques Kruyswijk, -8

T5: Nicolai Von Dellingshausen, -8

T5: Wenyi Ding, -8

T5: Joost Luiten, -8

T5: Richard Mansell, -8

T11: Daniel Brown, -7

T11: Marco Penge, -7

T11: Ugo Coussaud, -7

T14: Jayden Schaper, -6

T14: Jaco Ahlers, -6

T14: Malcolm Mitchell, -6

T14: Rhys West, -6

T14: Ben Schmidt, -6

T14: Maximilian Steinlechner, -6

T20: Jordan Gumberg, -5

T20: Dylan Frittelli, -5

T20: Louis Albertse, -5

T20: Sean Crocker, -5

T20: Kieran Vincent, -5

T20: Niklas Lemke, -5

T20: Daniel Van Tonder, -5

T20: Calum Hill, -5

T20: Todd Clements, -5

T20: Francesco Laporta, -5

T30: George Coetzee, -4

T30: Veer Ahlawat, -4

T30: Marcel Siem, -4

T30: Brandon Thompson Robinson, -4

T30: Adrian Otaegui, -4

T30: Thomas Aiken, -4

T30: Gerhard Pepler, -4

In total, 78 players made the cut after the second round.

Joburg Open leader looking for third career win

Shaun Norris would be the winner if the Joburg Open ended right now. It would be the third-ever victory on the DP World Tour for the South African golfer. He has two more rounds to make that happen.

Shaun Norris leads the Joburg Open now (Image via Getty)

His most recent win came at the Alfred Dunhill Golf Championship. It required an impressive comeback. Norris was six back to start the final round but earned a one-stroke win after carding a 67.

Norris was "very happy" after the win and reflected on his outing, via ESPN:

"I'm very happy that it worked out this way. This last year has been very tough. It's been up-and-down and all over the place. But thanks to God, my family, my wife. We've kept it together. Winning two weeks ago in Japan [at the Golf Nippon Series JT Cup] and then winning this week, what a blessing," Norris was quoted as saying by ESPN.

If he's to win the Joburg Open, he won't need to make such a comeback, at least not for now. With play concluded after the second round, Norris still has a one-stroke lead.

