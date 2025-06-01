Who is leading the 2025 Memorial Tournament after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The penultimate round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament saw stellar performances across the leaderboard. The world's best golfers will take on the challenging Muirfield Village Golf Club one more time to compete for the biggest slice of the $20 million purse prize.
Scottie Scheffler rose three spots up the leaderboard after posting a 4-under-par 68 round. The World No. 1 golfer bears the solo lead at the 2025 Memorial Tournament with a 54-hole score of 8 under par.
Ben Griffin trails Scheffler by one stroke in second place at the 2025 Memorial Tournament. Sepp Straka vaulted a whopping 27 spots up the leaderboard into fourth place after an incredible 6-under-par 66 round on Saturday.
Straka shares 4th place at the 2025 Memorial Tournament along with Keegan Bradley and Jordan Spieth. The three PGA Tour stars bear a total score of 3 under par.
2025 Memorial Tournament Round 3 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the complete leaderboard at the 2025 Memorial Tournament heading into the final round (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Scottie Scheffler (-8)
- 2 - Ben Griffin (-7)
- 3 - Nick Taylor (-5)
- T4 - Sepp Straka (-3)
- T4 - Keegan Bradley (-3)
- T4 - Jordan Spieth (-3)
- T7 - Rickie Fowler (-2)
- T7 - Patrick Cantlay (-2)
- T7 - Shane Lowry (-2)
- T10 - Jacob Bridgeman (-1)
- T10 - Russell Henley (-1)
- T12 - Maverick McNealy (E)
- T12 - Xander Schauffele (E)
- T12 - Sam Burns (E)
- T15 - Corey Conners (+1)
- T15 - Ryan Gerard (+1)
- T15 - Harris English (+1)
- T15 - Ryan Fox (+1)
- T15 - Tom Hoge (+1)
- T20 - Sungjae Im (+2)
- T20 - Taylor Pendrith (+2)
- T20 - Robert MacIntyre (+2)
- T23 - Tommy Fleetwood (+3)
- T23 - Collin Morikawa (+3)
- T23 - Akshay Bhatia (+3)
- T26 - Matt Kuchar (+4)
- T26 - Justin Thomas (+4)
- T26 - Jhonattan Vegas (+4)
- T26 - Bud Cauley (+4)
- T26 - Eric Cole (+4)
- T31 - Cameron Young (+5)
- T31 - Adam Hadwin (+5)
- T31 - Stephan Jaeger (+5)
- T31 - Adam Scott (+5)
- T31 - Si Woo Kim (+5)
- T31 - Tony Finau (+5)
- T31 - Mackenzie Hughes (+5)
- T38 - Brandt Snedeker (+6)
- T38 - Thomas Detry (+6)
- T38 - Viktor Hovland (+6)
- T38 - Max Homa (+6)
- T38 - Andrew Novak (+6)
- T43 - Hideki Matsuyama (+7)
- T43 - Max Greyserman (+7)
- T43 - Michael Kim (+7)
- T43 - Nick Dunlap (+7)
- T43 - Min Woo Lee (+7)
- T43 - Sam Stevens (+7)
- T43 - Ludvig Aberg (+7)
- T43 - Davis Thompson (+7)
- T51 - Alex Noren (+8)
- T51 - Harry Higgs (+8)
- T51 - Denny McCarthy (+8)
- T51 - Justin Rose (+8)
- 55 - Matt Fitzpatrick (+9)
- 56 - Wyndham Clark (+10)
- 57 - Austin Eckroat (+11)