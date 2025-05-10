Who is leading the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic is underway at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina. Following the conclusion of the second round, a cut was imposed that saw players who totalled 2-under par and better make it through to the weekend.

Mackenzie Hughes continues to stay at the top of the leaderboard at the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic. The Canadian golfer posted a 2-under par 69 round on Friday, May 9, to total 10-under par. Cristobal Del Solar carded in a 4-under par 67 round to jump four spots up the leaderboard to tie for the lead.

Six golfers are tied for third place at the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic including Harry Higgs and Will Chandler. They all bear a 36-hole score of 9-under par. Norman Xiong follows in eighth place with a total 8-under par score.

The top 58 players and ties made the cut at the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic. There are 12 golfers who sit in last place, 58th.

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic (via PGA Tour):

T1 - Mackenzie Hughes (-10)

T1 - Cristobal Del Solar (-10)

T3 - Danny Walker (-9)

T3 - Harry Higgs (-9)

T3 - Nick Watney (-9)

T3 - Will Chandler (-9)

T3 - Davis Shore (-9)

8 - Norman Xiong (-8)

T9 - Ben Silverman (-7)

T9 - Patton Kizzire (-7)

T9 - Kevin Yu (-7)

T9 - Andrew Putnam (-7)

T9 - Ryan Fox (-7)

T9 - Tim Widing (-7)

T15 - Chesson Hadley (-6)

T15 - Thorbjorn Olesen (-6)

T15 - Emiliano Grillo (-6)

T15 - Carson Young (-6)

T15 - Hayden Buckley (-6)

T15 - Trent Phillips (-6)

T15 - Niklas Norgaard (-6)

Several notable names missed the cut at the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic, including Mac Meissner and Joel Dahmen. Kevin Kisner, Justin Lower, and Frankie Capan III all missed the cut by one stroke.

Cristobal Del Solar's 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic Round 2 Scorecard

Here's a look at the co-leader of the 2025 Myrtle Beach Classic's scorecard for Friday's round (via PGA Tour):

Hole 1 (par 4) - 4

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 5) - 5

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 3

Hole 8 (par 4) - 5

Hole 9 (par 3) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 4) - 3

Hole 12 (par 3) - 4

Hole 13 (par 5) - 5

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 5) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 3

