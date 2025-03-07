Who is leading the 2025 Puerto Rico Open after round 2? Leaderboard explored 

With only a few players still on the course at the Grand Reserve Country Club in Puerto Rico, the leaderboard is shaping up heading into the weekend at the Puerto Rico Open.

The leader in the clubhouse is Davis Riley at 14 under par. Riley is 28 years old and is a two-time PGA Tour winner, winning the 2023 Zurich Classic and the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. At the Charle Schwab last May, Riley edged out Scottie Scheffler and Keegan Bradley by five strokes.

Riley has struggled in 2025, missing four straight cuts before finishing tied for 48th at last week's Cognizant Classic in Florida.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen of Denmark is still on the back nine, also at 14 under par for the tournament. At age 25, Neergaard-Petersen is in search of his first PGA Tour win.

Neergaard-Petersen at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open (via Getty)

This week's Puerto Rico Open is Neergaard Petersen's first career start on the PGA Tour. The Dane has had some good showings on the DP World Tour in 2025 and in 2024.

Neergaard Petersen finished in solo second at the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters this year, shooting a final-round seven-under-par 65 to lose by one stroke.

Other players in contention at the Puerto Rico Open

Austin Cook is in the clubhouse at 13 under par, one shot behind Davis Riley. The 33-year-old's only PGA Tour win came at the 2017 RSM Classic. The Puerto Rico Open is Cook's only PGA Tour start thus far in 2025, with all of his other starts coming on the Korn Ferry Tour.

Cook finished tied for 11th at the Korn Ferry Tour's Panama Championship at the beginning of February. Cook struggled mightily on the PGA Tour in 2024, with 4 missed cuts and one withdrawal.

Cook at the 2025 Puerto Rico Open (via Getty)

Cook's opening round of 66, followed by a 65, has put him into contention heading into the weekend in Puerto Rico.

24-year-old William Mouw is in the clubhouse at 12 under par, two shots behind Riley. The former Pepperdine golf star is off to his best start on the PGA Tour in 2025, with his only made cut in 2025 coming at the Farmers Insurance Open in January. He missed the cut at the four other events he has played in.

Harry Higgs, a more familiar name, is in the clubhouse at 11 under par. Higgs is a three-time Korn Ferry Tour winner and finished tied for fourth at the 2021 PGA Championship. Higgs won two of his Korn Ferry Tour events in 2024, both of them coming in a playoff.

Higgs shot a seven-under-par 65 on Friday, catapulting himself into contention heading into the weekend after he missed the cut at last year's Puerto Rico Open.

