Who is leading the 2025 RBC Canadian Open after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 RBC Canadian Open is underway at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's North Course. The first round saw stellar performances to make for a completely stacked leaderboard.

Thorbjorn Olesen and Cristobal Del Solar posted incredible rounds of 9-under par 61 each. They share the lead at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open by a one-stroke margin over Cameron Champ.

Shane Lowry recorded a 6-under par 64 score on Thursday, June 5. He shares the fifth place at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open with four other golfers, including Trey Mullinax and Rasmus Hojgaard.

Rory McIlroy, who was the fan favorite to win the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, sits tied for 119th place. He posted a 1-over par 71 score to match Kurt Kitayama and Camillo Villegas.

2025 RBC Canadian Open Round 1 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open (via PGA Tour):

T1 - Thorbjorn Olesen (-9)

T1 - Cristobal Del Solar (-9)

3 - Cameron Champ (-8)

4 - Jake Knapp (-7)

T5 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-6)

T5 - Shane Lowry (-6)

T5 - Trey Mullinax (-6)

T5 - Ricky Castillo (-6)

T9 - Taylor Pendrith (-5)

T9 - Alex Smalley (-5)

T9 - Paul Peterson (-5)

T9 - Danny Willett (-5)

T9 - Robert MacIntyre (-5)

T9 - Rafael Canpos (-5)

T9 - Kevin Yu (-5)

T9 - Alejandro Tosti (-5)

T9 - Paul Waring (-5)

T18 - Rico Hoey (-4)

T18 - Sam Burns (-4)

T18 - Nick Taylor (-4)

T18 - Thomas Detry (-4)

T18 - Harry Hall (-4)

T18 - Victor Perez (-4)

T18 - Jackson Suber (-4)

T18 - Will Gordon (-4)

T18 - Ryan Fox (-4)

T18 - Wyndham Clark (-4)

T18 - Brice Garnett (-4)

T18 - Matt McCarty (-4)

T30 - Lee Hodges (-3)

T30 - Patrick Rodgers (-3)

T30 - Matteo Mannasero (-3)

T30 - Hunter Thomson (-3)

T30 - Harrison Endycott (-3)

T30 - Takumi Kanaya (-3)

T30 - Alex Noren (-3)

T30 - Adam Hadwin (-3)

T30 - Erik van Rooyen (-3)

T30 - David Skinns (-3)

T30 - Steven Fisk (-3)

T30 - Richard Lee (-3)

T30 - John Pak (-3)

T43 - Justin Lower (-2)

T43 - Nicolai Hojgaard (-2)

T43 - Andrew Putnam (-2)

T43 - Ben Silverman (-2)

T43 - Davis Riley (-2)

T43 - Mackenzie Hughes (-2)

T43 - Keith Mitchell (-2)

T43 - Ludvig Aberg (-2)

T43 - Kevin Velo (-2)

T43 - Johnny Keefer (-2)

T43 - Antoine Rozner (-2)

T43 - Trevor Cone (-2)

T43 - Vince Whaley (-2)

T43 - Ben Kohles (-2)

T43 - Cameron Young (-2)

T43 - Brandt Snedeker (-2)

T43 - Adam Schenk (-2)

T43 - Justin Rose (-2)

T43 - Peter Malnati (-2)

T43 - Ryo Hisatsune (-2)

T43 - Jeremy Paul (-2)

T43 - Will Chandler (-2)

T43 - Matthew Scobie (-2)

T43 - Tyler Mawhinney (a) (-2)

T43 - Taylor Montgomery (-2)

T43 - Kevin Roy (-2)

T43 - Quade Cummins (-2)

T43 - Brett Webster (-2)

T43 - Kris Ventura (-2)

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More