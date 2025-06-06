Who is leading the 2025 RBC Canadian Open after round 1? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 RBC Canadian Open is underway at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley's North Course. The first round saw stellar performances to make for a completely stacked leaderboard.
Thorbjorn Olesen and Cristobal Del Solar posted incredible rounds of 9-under par 61 each. They share the lead at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open by a one-stroke margin over Cameron Champ.
Shane Lowry recorded a 6-under par 64 score on Thursday, June 5. He shares the fifth place at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open with four other golfers, including Trey Mullinax and Rasmus Hojgaard.
Rory McIlroy, who was the fan favorite to win the 2025 RBC Canadian Open, sits tied for 119th place. He posted a 1-over par 71 score to match Kurt Kitayama and Camillo Villegas.
2025 RBC Canadian Open Round 1 Leaderboard
Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 RBC Canadian Open (via PGA Tour):
- T1 - Thorbjorn Olesen (-9)
- T1 - Cristobal Del Solar (-9)
- 3 - Cameron Champ (-8)
- 4 - Jake Knapp (-7)
- T5 - Rasmus Hojgaard (-6)
- T5 - Shane Lowry (-6)
- T5 - Trey Mullinax (-6)
- T5 - Ricky Castillo (-6)
- T9 - Taylor Pendrith (-5)
- T9 - Alex Smalley (-5)
- T9 - Paul Peterson (-5)
- T9 - Danny Willett (-5)
- T9 - Robert MacIntyre (-5)
- T9 - Rafael Canpos (-5)
- T9 - Kevin Yu (-5)
- T9 - Alejandro Tosti (-5)
- T9 - Paul Waring (-5)
- T18 - Rico Hoey (-4)
- T18 - Sam Burns (-4)
- T18 - Nick Taylor (-4)
- T18 - Thomas Detry (-4)
- T18 - Harry Hall (-4)
- T18 - Victor Perez (-4)
- T18 - Jackson Suber (-4)
- T18 - Will Gordon (-4)
- T18 - Ryan Fox (-4)
- T18 - Wyndham Clark (-4)
- T18 - Brice Garnett (-4)
- T18 - Matt McCarty (-4)
- T30 - Lee Hodges (-3)
- T30 - Patrick Rodgers (-3)
- T30 - Matteo Mannasero (-3)
- T30 - Hunter Thomson (-3)
- T30 - Harrison Endycott (-3)
- T30 - Takumi Kanaya (-3)
- T30 - Alex Noren (-3)
- T30 - Adam Hadwin (-3)
- T30 - Erik van Rooyen (-3)
- T30 - David Skinns (-3)
- T30 - Steven Fisk (-3)
- T30 - Richard Lee (-3)
- T30 - John Pak (-3)
- T43 - Justin Lower (-2)
- T43 - Nicolai Hojgaard (-2)
- T43 - Andrew Putnam (-2)
- T43 - Ben Silverman (-2)
- T43 - Davis Riley (-2)
- T43 - Mackenzie Hughes (-2)
- T43 - Keith Mitchell (-2)
- T43 - Ludvig Aberg (-2)
- T43 - Kevin Velo (-2)
- T43 - Johnny Keefer (-2)
- T43 - Antoine Rozner (-2)
- T43 - Trevor Cone (-2)
- T43 - Vince Whaley (-2)
- T43 - Ben Kohles (-2)
- T43 - Cameron Young (-2)
- T43 - Brandt Snedeker (-2)
- T43 - Adam Schenk (-2)
- T43 - Justin Rose (-2)
- T43 - Peter Malnati (-2)
- T43 - Ryo Hisatsune (-2)
- T43 - Jeremy Paul (-2)
- T43 - Will Chandler (-2)
- T43 - Matthew Scobie (-2)
- T43 - Tyler Mawhinney (a) (-2)
- T43 - Taylor Montgomery (-2)
- T43 - Kevin Roy (-2)
- T43 - Quade Cummins (-2)
- T43 - Brett Webster (-2)
- T43 - Kris Ventura (-2)