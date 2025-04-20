Who is leading the 2025 RBC Heritage after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The 2025 RBC Heritage is currently underway at Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. The field has put up stellar performances so far with only one round remaining and a $20 million purse prize on the line.
Justin Thomas had the lead at the 2025 RBC Heritage through 36-holes. However, Si Woo Kim posted a 5 under par 66 round to steal the solo lead. Andrew Novak and Thomas now sit tied for second place.
Brian Harman and Tommy Fleetwood follow as they are tied for 5th place with a total 12 under par score. Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley trail in 7th place at the 2025 RBC Heritage.
Patrick Cantlay is tied for 9th place at the 2025 RBC Heritage along with three other golfers, including Keegan Bradley. The PGA Tour stars bear a total 10 under par score.
Here's a look at the top golfers at the 2025 RBC Heritage (via PGA Tour):
- 1 - Si Woo Kim (-15)
- T2 - Andrew Novak (-14)
- T2 - Justin Thomas (-14)
- 4 - Maverick McNealy (-13)
- T5 - Brian Harman (-12)
- T5 - Tommy Fleetwood (-12)
- T7 - Scottie Scheffler (-11)
- T7 - Russell Henley (-11)
- T9 - Patrick Cantlay (-10)
- T9 - Keegan Bradley (-10)
- T9 - Cam Davis (-10)
- T9 - Mackenzie Hughes (-10)
- T13 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-9)
- T13 - Brian Campbell (-9)
- T13 - Wyndham Clark (-9)
- T16 - Byeong Hun An (-8)
- T16 - Shane Lowry (-8)
- T16 - Daniel Berger (-8)
- T16 - Viktor Hovland (-8)
- T20 - Tom Hoge (-7)
- T20 - Sungjae Im (-7)
- T20 - Ryo Hisatsune (-7)
- T20 - Jordan Spieth (-7)
- T20 - Max Greyserman (-7)
- T20 - Billy Horschel (-7)
- T20 - Stephan Jaeger (-7)
- T20 - J. T. Poston (-7)
Nick Dunlap has been in last place, 72nd, at the 2025 RBC Heritage since round one. The PGA Tour rookie bears a total 8 over par score and sits in last place by a four stroke margin.
Si Woo Kim's 2025 RBC Heritage Round 3 Scorecard
Here's a look at the leader of the 2025 RBC Heritage's scorecard for the penultimate round of the tournament (via PGA Tour):
- Hole 1 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 2 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 5 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 7 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 8 (pat 4) - 4
- Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 11 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 13 (par 4) - 3
- Hole 14 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 15 (par 5) - 4
- Hole 16 (par 4) - 4
- Hole 17 (par 3) - 3
- Hole 18 (par 4) - 5