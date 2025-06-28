Who is leading the 2025 Rocket Classic after round 2? Leaderboard explored

The second round of the 2025 Rocket Classic has concluded. Players across the leaderboard boasted incredible performances, creating a fully stacked leaderboard heading into Saturday's third round.

Chris Kirk posted a 7 under par 65 round to tie for the lead at the 2025 Rocket Classic. Joining him at the top of the leaderboard are Phillip Knowles and Andrew Putnam with a total score of 14 under par each.

Jackson Suber sits in the solo fourth place and trails the 2025 Rocket Classic leaders by one stroke. Aldrich Potgieter and five other golfers share the fifth position with a total 36 hole score of 12 under par each.

Meanwhile, Jake Knapp posted an astounding 11 under par 61 round at the 2025 Rocket Classic on Friday. This score vaulted the American golf a whopping 122 spots up the leaderboard into the eighth place.

2025 Rocket Classic Round 2 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Rocket Classic heading into Saturday (via PGA Tour):

T1 - Chris Kirk (-14)

T1 - Philip Knowles (-14)

T1 - Andrew Putnam (-14)

4 - Jackson Suber (-13)

T5 - Aldrich Potgieter (-12)

T5 - Mark Hubbard (-12)

T5 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-12)

T8 - Kevin Roy (-11)

T8 - Harry Hall (-11)

T8 - Jake Knapp (-11)

T8 - Ben Griffin (-11)

T8 - Hideki Matsuyama (-11)

T8 - Gary Woodland (-11)

T8 - Max Greyserman (-11)

T8 - Harrison Endycott (-11)

T8 - Luke Clanton (-11)

T8 - Thriston Lawrence (-11)

T8 - David Skinns (-11)

T8 - Nico Echavarria (-11)

T8 - Collin Morikawa (-11)

T8 - Lee Hodges (-11)

T8 - Jacob Bridgeman (-11)

T23 - Ryo Hisatsune (-10)

T23 - Matt McCarty (-10)

T23 - Chad Ramey (-10)

T23 - Nicolai Hojgaard (-10)

T23 - Doug Ghim (-10)

T23 - Kevin Velo (-10)

T23 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-10)

T30 - Ryan Gerard (-9)

T30 - Chan Kim (-9)

T30 - Harry Higgs (-9)

T30 - Thomas Rosenmueller (-9)

T30 - Hayden Springer (-9)

T36 - Davis Thompson (-8)

T36 - Si Woo Kim (-8)

T36 - Camilo Villegas (-8)

T36 - Emilano Grillo (-8)

T36 - Takumi Kanaya (-8)

T36 - William Mouw (-8)

T36 - Brett White (-8)

T36 - Victor Perez (-8)

T36 - Thorbjorn Olesen (-8)

T36 - Min Woo Lee (-8)

T36 - Peter Malnati (-8)

T36 - Matt Wallace (-8)

T36 - Sami Valimaki (-8)

T49 - Justin Lower (-7)

T49 - Vince Whaley (-7)

T49 - Henrik Norlander (-7)

T49 - Cameron Young (-7)

T49 - Kaito Onishi (-7)

T49 - Gordon Sargent (-7)

T49 - Cristobal Del Solar (-7)

T49 - Adam Hadwin (-7)

T49 - Ben Silverman (-7)

T49 - Joe Highsmith (-7)

T49 - Webb Simpson (-7)

T49 - Byeong Hun An (-7)

T49 - Cameron Champ (-7)

T49 - Matthew Riedel (-7)

T49 - Kris Ventura (-7)

