Who is leading the 2025 Rocket Classic after round 3? Leaderboard explored

The third round of the 2025 Rocket Classic was played on Saturday, June 28. The field put up stellar performances across the leaderboard to create a challenge heading into the final round.

Aldrich Potgieter posted an incredible 7 under par 65 round. He rose four spots up the leaderboard to bear the solo lead at the 2025 Rocket Classic with a total score of 19 under par.

The 2025 Rocket Classic sees five golfers tied for the second place. Max Greyserman and Jake Knapp posted rounds of 6 under par 66. Joining them in the second position is Mark Hubbard, Andrew Putnam, and Chris Kirk.

Davis Thompson posted a 6 under par 66 round on Saturday to rise 23 spots up the leaderboard into the 13th place. He shares the position at the 2025 Rocket Classic with six other golfers including Matt Fitzpatrick.

David Skinns and Luke Clanton began the third round tied for 8th place. However, they posted a 5 over par 77 round each to drop a whopping 65 spots down the leaderboard.

2025 Rocket Classic Round 3 Leaderboard

Here's a look at the top players at the 2025 Rocket Classic heading into the final round (via PGA Tour):

1 - Aldrich Potgieter (-19)

T2 - Max Greyserman (-17)

T2 - Jake Knapp (-17)

T2 - Mark Hubbard (-17)

T2 - Andrew Putnam (-17)

T2 - Chris Kirk (-17)

T7 - Thriston Lawrence (-16)

T7 - Michael Thorbjornsen (-16)

T7 - Jackson Suber (-16)

T10 - Nicolai Hojgaard (-15)

T10 - Collin Morikawa (-15)

T10 - Harry Hall (-15)

T13 - Davis Thompson (-14)

T13 - Matt Fitzpatrick (-14)

T13 - Doug Ghim (-14)

T13 - Chad Ramey (-14)

T13 - Nico Echavarria (-14)

T13 - Ben Griffin (-14)

T13 - Kevin Roy (-14)

T20 - Chandler Phillips (-13)

T20 - Chris Gotterup (-13)

T20 - Cameron Champ (-13)

T20 - Peter Malnati (-13)

T20 - Chan Kim (-13)

T20 - Ryan Gerard (-13)

T20 - Matt McCarty (-13)

T20 - Jacob Bridgeman (-13)

T20 - Hideki Matsuyama (-13)

T29 - Matthew Riedel (-12)

T29 - Sami Valimaki (-12)

T29 - Min Woo Lee (-12)

T29 - William Mouw (-12)

T33 - Michael Kim (-11)

T33 - Patrick Cantlay (-11)

T33 - Justin Lower (-11)

T33 - Thorbjorn Olesen (-11)

T33 - Hayden Springer (-11)

T33 - Lee Hodges (-11)

T33 - Philip Knowles (-11)

T40 - Kurt Kitayama (-10)

T40 - Luke List (-10)

T40 - Joe Highsmith (-10)

T40 - Cameron Young (-10)

T40 - Vince Whaley (-10)

T40 - Emilano Grillo (-10)

T40 - Kevin Velo (-10)

T40 - Gary Woodland (-10)

T48 - Will Gordon (-9)

T48 - Paul Peterson (-9)

T48 - Kris Ventura (-9)

T48 - Brett White (-9)

T48 - Takumi Kanaya (-9)

T48 - Harry Higgs (-9)

T48 - Thomas Rosenmueller (-9)

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More