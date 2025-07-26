Who is leading the 3M Open 2025 after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

Thorbjørn Olesen fired a low 5-under 66 in the second round of the 3M Open 2025 to take the 36-hole lead. Following the second day’s action, he was aggregating at 14-under and held a one-shot lead over Jake Knapp.

On Friday, July 25, Olesen entered TPC Twin Cities two strokes off the lead. Starting from the 10th tee, the Danish golfer didn’t have an ideal start as he made a bogey on Hole 11. He picked up two straight birdies on the next two holes before making a double bogey on Hole 15. However, he recovered with six birdies on the remaining holes to take the lead.

Jake Knapp sat solo second at the 3M Open after firing a bogey-free 6-under 65. Pierceson Coody and Sam Stevens were tied for third at 12-under after carding 65 and 68, respectively. Adam Svensson, who had shot a record 60 on Day 1, carded a 75 on Friday to slip 31 spots to T32.

3M Open 2025 leaderboard after round 2 explored

Thorbjørn Olesen takes the lead at the 3M Open 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the 3M Open 2025 after Round 2:

1. Thorbjørn Olesen: -14

2. Jake Knapp: -13

T3. Pierceson Coody: -12

T3. Sam Stevens: -12

T5. Matti Schmid: -11

T5. Chris Kirk: -11

T5. Takumi Kanaya: -11

T8. Matt Wallace: -10

T8. Chris Gotterup: -10

T8. Wyndham Clark: -10

T8. William Mouw: -10

T8. Akshay Bhatia: -10

T8. Joel Dahmen: -10

T8. Alex Noren: -10

T8. Emiliano Grillo: -10

T8. Chad Ramey: -10

T8. Luke Clanton: -10

T18. Rico Hoey: -9

T18. Henrik Norlander: -9

T18. Nate Lashley: -9

T18. Mac Meissner: -9

T18. Seamus Power: -9

T18. Taylor Moore: -9

T24. Mark Hubbard: -8

T24. Patrick Fishburn: -8

T24. Sam Ryder: -8

T24. Victor Perez: -8

T24. Noah Goodwin: -8

T24. Max Homa: -8

T24. Taylor Dickson: -8

T24. Thomas Rosenmueller: -8

T32. Garrick Higgo: -7

T32. Sam Burns: -7

T32. Austin Eckroat: -7

T32. David Ford: -7

T32. Ben Silverman: -7

T32. Harry Higgs: -7

T32. Rickie Fowler: -7

T32. Adam Svensson: -7

T32. Gary Woodland: -7

T32. Brendan Valdes: -7

T32. Ben Kohles: -7

T32. Jesper Svensson: -7

T44. Kevin Roy: -6

T44. Troy Merritt: -6

T44. Joseph Bramlett: -6

T44. Isaiah Salinda: -6

T44. David Skinns: -6

T44. Adam Scott: -6

T44. Zac Blair: -6

T44. Kevin Kisner: -6

T44. David Lipsky: -6

T44. Kurt Kitayama: -6

T44. Tom Kim: -6

T44. Brice Garnett: -6

T44. Cristobal Del Solar: -6

T44. Niklas Norgaard: -6

T58. Nick Hardy: -5

T58. Matt McCarty: -5

T58. Mackenzie Hughes: -5

T58. Jhonattan Vegas: -5

T58. Matthieu Pavon: -5

T58. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -5

T58. Taylor Montgomery: -5

T58. Trevor Cone: -5

T58. Carson Young: -5

T58. Vince Whaley: -5

T58. Cameron Champ: -5

T58. Greyson Sigg: -5

T58. Camilo Villegas: -5

T58. Taylor Pendrith: -5

T58. Adam Hadwin: -5

T58. Alex Smalley: -5

T58. Steven Fisk: -5

T58. Antoine Rozner: -5

T58. Michael La Sasso (a): -5

