Who is leading the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters 2025: Round 1 leaderboard explored

The first round of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters was played at Doha Golf Club on Thursday (Feb. 6. The round was suspended due to darkness with 12 players remaining.

Brandon Robinson Thompson and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen lead the Qatar Masters at 6 under. A total of 27 players are three shots or less behind them.

Commercial Bank Qatar Masters 2025 Round 1 Leaderboard

Below is the Qatar Masters leaderboard at the time the first round was suspended. Only the top 50 are included:

T1 Brandon Robinson Thompson -6

T1 Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen -6

T3 Sam Bairstow -5

T3 Andrea Pavan -5

T5 Adrien Saddier -4

T5 Laurie Canter -4

T5 Alvaro Quiros -4

T5 Darren Fichardt -4

T5 Oliver Lindell -4

T5 Pierre Pineau -4

T5 Jean Bekirian -4

T12 Bastien Amat -3

T12 Alexander George Frances -3

T12 Francesco Laporta -3

T12 Matthew Jordan -3

T12 Adrien Dumont de Chassart -3

T12 Jayden Schaper -3

T12 Joel Girrbach -3

T12 Antoine Rozner -3

T12 Daniel Brown -3

T12 Julien Guerrier -3

T12 Tom Vaillant -3

T12 MK Kim -3

T12 Wenyi Ding -3

T12 Keita Nakajima -3

T12 Casey Jarvis -3

T12 Alejandro Del Rey -3

T12 Bernd Wiesberger -3

T12 Haotong Li -3

T30 Ryggs Johnston -2

T30 Nacho Elvira -2

T30 Joshua Grenville-Wood -2

T30 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -2

T30 Benjamin Hebert -2

T30 Thomas Aiken -2

T30 John Parry -2

T30 Mike Lorenzo-Vera -2

T30 Takumi Kanaya -2

T30 Niklas Lemke -2

T40 Hamish Brown -1

T40 Ugo Coussaud -1

T40 Martin Couvra -1

T40 Grant Forrest -1

T40 Dale Whitnell -1

T40 Ivan Cantero -1

T40 Daniel Hillier -1

T40 Brandon Wu -1

T40 Alex Fitzpatrick -1

T40 Conor Purcell -1

T40 Angel Ayora -1

T40 Davis Bryant -1

Rasmus Neergard Petersen's performance in the first round of the Qatar Masters included seven birdies and one bogey. Brandon Robinson Thompson tied him for first on the leaderboard with seven birdies and one bogey.

The top-ranked golfer in the field and last week's winner, Laurie Canter (51st in the world), had five birdies and one bogey (4 under) and is one of several players tied for fourth place. Canter nearly had the play of the day when he almost made an ace on the 202-yard par-3 8th hole.

Canter won the Bapco Energies Bahrain Championship a week ago after defeating Daniel Brown and Pablo Larrazabal in a playoff. It was the second win of the former LIV golfer's DP World Tour career, following his victory at the 2024 European Open.

Canter was also one of 10 members of the Justin Rose-led British team that won the Team Cup three weeks ago.

