Is Tiger Woods leading the Genesis Invitational 2024 after round 1? Leaderboard explored

Tiger Woods carded 1-over 72 in the first round of the Genesis Invitational and finished the day at T49, eight strokes back. This was his first official round on the PGA Tour since the Masters in April, and the lack of game practice was evident in his inconsistent game.

The 48-year-old golfer started the round with a birdie on par-5, hole 1, but then went on to make back-to-back bogeys on the next two holes. He sank five birdies but also ended up making six bogeys to close the day at T49.

While all the spotlight was on Tiger Woods' much-anticipated return at the Genesis Invitational on Thursday, Patrick Cantlay made the most of the day. He shot eight birdies before sinking the lone bogey of the day on the 16th, carding 7-under 64 to take an early lead at the Riviera Country Club.

Cam Davis, Jason Day, and Luke List shot 6-under 65 in the first round of the Genesis Invitational to sit one stroke back after Day 1. While List and Day were bogey-free on Thursday, Davis began with a bogey on the second hole but then made seven birdies on the next 15 holes.

Will Zalatoris started his week with a bang and sank six birdies on the first eight holes to shoot 29 on the front nine. He slipped a bit on the back nine and made two bogeys and a birdie to close the round at 5-under-66. Jordan Spieth also shot 66 with the help of six birdies and a bogey.

The Genesis Invitational leaderboard explored after Thursday's round

Patrick Cantlay during the Genesis Invitational, Round One

Here's the leaderboard for the Genesis Invitational 2024 after the first round:

1. Patrick Cantlay: -7

T2. Cam Davis: -6

T2. Jason Day: -6

T2. Luke List: -6

T5. Tom Hoge: -5

T5. Jordan Spieth: -5

T5. Will Zalatoris: -5

T8. Byeong Hun An: -4

T8. Adam Svensson: -4

T10. Beau Hossler: -3

T10. J.T. Poston: -3

T10. Ludvig Åberg: -3

T10. Brendon Todd: -3

T10. Scottie Scheffler: -3

T15. Charley Hoffman: -2

T15. Lucas Glover: -2

T15. Harris English: -2

T15. Denny McCarthy: -2

T15. Adam Hadwin: -2

T15. Tom Kim: -2

T15. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -2

T15. Brian Harman: -2

T15. Hideki Matsuyama: -2

T15. Lee Hodges: -2

T15. Si Woo Kim: -2

T15. Mackenzie Hughes: -2

T15. Taylor Moore: -2

T28. Nicolai Højgaard: -1

T28. Russell Henley: -1

T28. Emiliano Grillo: -1

T28. Corey Conners: -1

T28. Nick Taylor: -1

T28. Sam Burns: -1

T28. Viktor Hovland: -1

T28. Gary Woodland: -1

T28. Nick Dunlap: -1

T28. Tony Finau: -1

T28. Rickie Fowler: -1

T28. Kurt Kitayama: -1

T28. Tommy Fleetwood: -1

T28. Xander Schauffele: -1

T28. Collin Morikawa: -1

T43. Sungjae Im: E

T43. Keegan Bradley: E

T43. Grayson Murray: E

T43. Andrew Putnam: E

T43. Patrick Rodgers: E

T43. Wyndham Clark: E

T49. Chase Johnson: +1

T49. Ben Griffin: +1

T49. Chris Kirk: +1

T49. Cameron Young: +1

T49. Tiger Woods: +1

T49. Justin Thomas: +1

T49. Matt Kuchar: +1

T49. Sam Ryder: +1

T49. Sahith Theegala: +1

T49. Adam Scott: +1

T49. Taylor Montgomery: +1

T60. J.J. Spaun: +2

T60. Sepp Straka: +2

T60. Eric Cole: +2

T60. Max Homa: +2

T64. Adam Schenk: +3

T64. Séamus Power: +3

T64. Rory McIlroy: +3

T67. Kevin Yu: +4

T67. Matt Fitzpatrick: +4

T69. Nick Hardy: +5

T69. Alex Smalley: +5