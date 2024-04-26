Who is leading LIV Golf Adelaide after Round 1? Day 1 leaderboard explored

Iron Heads player Jinichiro Kozuma took a surprising lead at the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide event. The Saudi Circuit event kicked off with its inaugural round on Friday, April 26, with Kozuma seizing the lead in the game with a score of under 9.

Kozuma began the game with a birdie on the 15th hole, followed by additional birdies on the 16th and 17th holes. He then added two more birdies on the fourth and fifth holes and an eagle on the seventh hole.

Shooting seven birdies and an eagle in the opening round, he shot a bogey-free round to score under 9. He secured a one-stroke lead in the game over Carlos Ortiz and Danny Lee.

Mito Pereira settled in a four-way tie with Peter Uihlein, Andy Ogletree, and Anirban Lahiri with a score of under 7. Jon Rahm shot an under-5 round on Friday and settled in a tie for tenth place with Dean Burmester, Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman, Paul Casey, and Joaquin Niemann.

Anthony Kim was impressive in the first round of LIV Golf Adelaide and shot under par 1 to settle in a tie for 35th position.

LIV Golf Adelaide Day 1 leaderboard explored

Here is the leaderboard of the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide Round 1:

1. Jinichiro Kozuma: -9

T2. Carlos Ortiz: -8

T2. Danny Lee: -8

T4. Mito Pereira: -7

T4. Peter Uihlein: -7

T4. Andy Ogletree: -7

T4. Anirban Lahiri: -7

T8. Matt Jones: -6

T8. Brendan Steele: -6

T10. Dean Burmester: -5

T10. Patrick Reed: -5

T10. Marc Leishman: -5

T10. Paul Casey: -5

T10. Joaquin Niemann: -5

T10. Jon Rahm: -5

T16. Talor Gooch: -4

T16. Cameron Tringale: -4

T16. Bryson DeChambeau: -4

T16. Caleb Surratt: -4

T16. Richard Bland: -4

T16. Louis Oosthuizen: -4

T16. Cameron Smith: -4

T23. Abraham Ancer: -3

T23. Charl Schwartzel: -3

T23. Pat Perez: -3

T23. Thomas Pieters: -3

T23. Kalle Samooja: -3

T23. Phil Mickelson: -3

T29. Scott Vincent: -2

T29. Lee Westwood: -2

T29. Tyrrell Hatton: -2

T29. Charles Howell III: -2

T29. Bubba Watson: -2

T29. Brooks Koepka: -2

T35. Matthew Wolff: -1

T35. Martin Kaymer: -1

T35. Anthony Kim: -1

T35. Sam Horsfield: -1

T35. Sergio Garcia: -1

T40. Harold Varner III: E

T40. David Puig: E

T40. Dustin Johnson: E

T40. Ian Poulter: E

T40. Adrian Meronk: E

T40. Kieran Vincent: E

T46. Sebastian Muñoz: +1

T46. Branden Grace: +1

T46. Lucas Herbert: +1

T46. Henrik Stenson: +1

T50. Hudson Swafford: +2

T50. Kevin Na: +2

T52. Eugenio Chacarra: +3

T52. Jason Kokrak: +3

T52. Graeme McDowell: +3

The final of the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide will take place on Sunday, April 28.