Who is leading The American Express 2024 after Day 3? Round 3 highlights explored

Amateur Nick Dunlap shot a low 12-under 60 in the Saturday round to take the 54-hole three-stroke lead at the American Express. With only one round left to be played, he has a chance to become the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since 1991.

With a 60 in the third round of American Express, Dunlap equaled the lowest single-round score by an amateur in PGA Tour history. He sank six birdies on the first nine for 30 and then posted the same score on the back nine with the help of four birdies and an eagle.

Sam Burns posted 7-under 65, but he lost the lead due to Dunlap's brilliance. He was three strokes back at 27-under. Justin Thomas jumped 14 spots to third after firing an 11-under 61 in the third round of the American Express. After sinking five birdies in the front nine, he piled on six straight birdies on holes 12–17.

Eric Cole, Si Woo Kim, and Adam Hadwin were placed T5 at 20-under. While Cole and Kim shot 66, Hadwin carded an 8-under-66 in the third round of the American Express.

Leaderboard explored for the American Express 2024 after round 3

Below is the leaderboard for the American Express after Saturday's round:

1. Nick Dunlap (a) (LQ): -27

2. Sam Burns (SC): 24

3. Justin Thomas (SC): 23

4. Christiaan Bezuidenhout (SC): 21

T5. Eric Cole (NT): -20

T5. Si Woo Kim (SC): -20

T5. Adam Hadwin (LQ): -20

T5. J.T. Poston (NT): -20

T5. Xander Schauffele (SC): -20

T10. Jimmy Stanger (LQ): -19

T10. Patrick Cantlay (SC): -19

T12. Michael Kim (SC): -18

T12. Kevin Yu (LQ): -18

T12. Alexander Björk (SC): -18

T12. Sungjae Im (LQ): -18

T12. Ben Griffin (SC): -18

T17. Zach Johnson (SC): -17

T17. Ben Martin (NT): -17

T17. Chris Kirk (SC): -17

T17. Chan Kim (LQ): -17

T17. Alex Noren (SC): -17

T17. Bronson Burgoon (NT): -17

T23. Justin Lower (LQ): -16

T23. Harrison Endycott (NT): -16

T23. Davis Thompson (SC): -16

T23. Ryo Hisatsune (SC): -16

T23. Joe Highsmith (LQ): -16

T28. Stephan Jaeger (LQ): -15

T28. Tyler Duncan (NT): -15

T28. Vince Whaley (SC): -15

T28. Will Gordon (SC): -15

T28. Max Greyserman (LQ): -15

T28. Zac Blair (LQ): -15

T28. Alex Smalley (LQ): -15

T28. Min Woo Lee (LQ): -15

T28. Erik Barnes (SC): -15

T28. Matthieu Pavon (LQ): -15

T28. Paul Barjon (LQ): -15

T39. Greyson Sigg (SC): -14

T39. Keith Mitchell (LQ): -14

T39. Wyndham Clark (SC): -14

T39. Tom Hoge (SC): -14

T39. Camilo Villegas (NT): -14

T39. Carson Young (NT): -14

T39. Nico Echavarria (SC): -14

T39. Will Zalatoris (NT): -14

T39. Erik van Rooyen (SC): -14

T39. Mark Hubbard (NT): -14

T39. Taylor Montgomery (LQ): -14

T39. Tony Finau (SC): -14

T39. Jason Day (SC): -14

T39. Yuxin Lin (NT): -14

T39. Chesson Hadley (SC): -14

T39. Sam Ryder (NT): -14

T39. Scottie Scheffler (SC): -14

T39. Chez Reavie (NT): -14

T57. Matt NeSmith (LQ): -13

T57. Beau Hossler (NT): -13

T57. Daniel Berger (NT): -13

T57. K.H. Lee (SC): -13

T57. Jacob Bridgeman (SC): -13

T57. Chandler Phillips (NT): -13

T57. Sam Stevens (NT): -13

T57. Austin Eckroat (LQ): -13

T57. Lanto Griffin (NT): -13

T57. Andrew Putnam (LQ): -13

T57. Ben Kohles (SC): -13