Who is leading The American Express after Friday? Round 2 highlights and leaderboard explored

Sam Burns carded a career-low 11-under 61 on Friday to seize a 36-hole lead at the American Express. He is currently at 17-under, one stroke ahead of Michael Kim, who shot 63 in the second round.

The American Express leaderboard was heavily dominated by those who played at the Nicklaus Tournament Course on Friday. Burns' bogey-free second round comprised seven birdies and two eagles. Kim also played on the same course and recorded one bogey and 10 birdies, six of which came on the back nine.

K.H. Lee and amateur Nick Dunlap share third place, trailing by two strokes after two days. Dunlap led the players on the Stadium Course after shooting 65 in the second round of the American Express.

Eric Cole, Adam Hadwin, Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, and Alex Noren share fifth place at 14-under after 36 holes at the American Express.

The leaderboard for American Express after round 2 explored

Here's the leaderboard for the American Express after the Friday round:

1. Sam Burns: -17

2. Michael Kim: -16

T3. K.H. Lee: -15

T3. Nick Dunlap (a): -15

T5. Eric Cole: -14

T5. Adam Hadwin: -14

T5. Patrick Cantlay: -14

T5. Si Woo Kim: -14

T5. Christiaan Bezuidenhout: -14

T5. Alex Noren: -14

T11. Chesson Hadley: -13

T11. Min Woo Lee: -13

T11. Jimmy Stanger: -13

T11. Chan Kim: -13

T11. Alexander Björk: -13

T11. Zach Johnson: -13

T17. Ben Martin: -12

T17. Chris Kirk: -12

T17. J.T. Poston: -12

T17. Ben Kohles: -12

T17. Kevin Yu: 12

T17. Ryo Hisatsune: -12

T17. Justin Thomas: -12

T17. Justin Lower: -12

T17. Scott Stallings: -12

T26. Erik Barnes: -11

T26. Cam Davis: -11

T26. Scottie Scheffler: -11

T26. Matthieu Pavon: -11

T26. Matt NeSmith: -11

T26. Erik van Rooyen: -11

T26. Sungjae Im: -11

T26. Mac Meissner: -11

T26. Xander Schauffele: -11

T26. Rico Hoey: -11

T36. Troy Merritt: -10

T36. Paul Barjon: -10

T36. Wyndham Clark: -10

T36. Carson Young: -10

T36. Yuxin Lin: -10

T36. Stephan Jaeger: -10

T36. Austin Eckroat: -10

T36. Jason Day: -10

T36. Davis Thompson: -10

T36. Zac Blair: -10

T36. Kevin Streelman: -10

T36. Shane Lowry: -10

T36. Ben Griffin: -10

T36. Andrew Putnam: -10

T36. Hayden Springer: -10

T51. Sam Stevens: -9

T51. Sam Ryder: -9

T51. Charley Hoffman: -9

T51. Nick Taylor: -9

T51. Tony Finau: -9

T51. Ben Silverman: -9

T51. Max Greyserman: -9

T51. Vince Whaley: -9

T51. Joe Highsmith: -9

T51. Bronson Burgoon: -9

T51. Alex Smalley: -9

T62. Thomas Detry: -8

T62. Mark Hubbard: -8

T62. Matti Schmid: -8

T62. David Skinns: -8

T62. Keith Mitchell: -8

T62. Parker Coody: -8

T62. Daniel Berger: -8

T62. Tyler Duncan: -8

T62. Will Gordon: -8

T62. Jacob Bridgeman: -8

T62. Chez Reavie: -8

T62. Tom Michael Whitney: -8

T74. Chad Ramey: -7

T74. Peter Malnati: -7

T74. Adam Schenk: -7

T74. Akshay Bhatia: -7

T74. John Pak: -7

T74. Camilo Villegas: -7

T74. Tom Hoge: -7

T74. Brandon Wu: -7

T74. Doug Ghim: -7

T74. Joel Dahmen: -7

T74. Will Zalatoris: -7

T74. Ryan Palmer: -7

T74. Taylor Montgomery: -7

T74. Nico Echavarria: -7

T74. Kevin Dougherty: -7