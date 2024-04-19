Who is leading The Chevron Championship 2024 after Day one? Day 1 leaderboard explored

The golf world is keenly following The Chevron Championship to see if Nelly Korda can extend her winning streak. Although not leading, the world number one did not disappoint her followers and posted another excellent performance for the first 18 holes.

Lauren Coughlin leads The Chevron Championship, with Nelly Korda and two other players following her within two strokes. Five other players trail the leader by three strokes.

The Chevron Championship Day 1 leaderboard

Below is the leaderboard for The Chevron Championship after the first round (only the Top 50 are included):

1 Lauren Coughlin -6

2 Nelly Korda -4

T2 Marina Alex -4

T2 Minami Katsu -4

T5 Gabriela Ruffels -3

T5 Jin Hee Im -3

T5 Lydia Ko -3

T5 Atthaya Thitikul -3

T5 Xiyu Lin -3

T10 Sarah Kemp -2

T10 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -2

T10 Georgia Hall -2

T10 Anna Nordqvist -2

T10 Jenny Shin -2

T10 Maja Stark -2

T10 Lindy Duncan -2

T10 Kristen Gillman -2

T18 Madelene Sagstrom -1

T18 Lottie Woad (a) -1

T18 Nasa Hataoka -1

T18 Chanettee Wannasaen -1

T18 Akie Iwai -1

T18 Brooke Henderson -1

T18 Andrea Lee -1

T18 Mi Hyang Lee -1

T18 Ayaka Furue -1

T18 Olivia Cowan -1

T18 Caroline Inglis -1

T18 Yealimi Noh -1

T18 Stephanie Meadow -1

T31 Karis Davidson E

T31 Weiwei Zhang E

T31 Miyu Yamashita

T31 Stephanie Kyriacou E

T31 Hae Ran Ryu E

T31 Allisen Corpuz E

T31 Esther Henseleit E

T31 Jennifer Kupcho E

T31 Jiyai Shin E

T31 Yu Liu E

T31 Auston Kim E

T31 Ryann O'Toole E

T31 Caroline Masson E

T31 Brittany Lincicome E

T31 Leona Maguire E

T31 Sei Young Kim E

T31 Alexa Pano E

T31 Yuka Saso E

T31 Jeongeun Lee6 E

T31 Yu Jin Sung E

T31 Isabella Fierro E

T31 A Lim Kim E

T31 Wei-Ling Hsu E

Lauren Coughlin played her bogey free round with six birdies to lead The Chevron Championship from the morning wave. Nelly Korda also had six birdies, but two bogeys on the second and 10th limited her from catching the leader.

Marina Alex and Minami Katsu tied with Korda for second place at the event. Both carded rounds of five birdies and one bogey.

Among the players in fifth place is Lydia Ko, who is looking for the last point at The Chevron Championship to earn the exhalation to the LPGA Hall of Fame. She is joined in that group by rising star Gaby Ruffels, who has been flirting with victory during her last few outings.

During the round, defending champion and former world number one Lilia Vu and American Solheim Cup team member Angel Yin withdrew due to injury.

