Who is leading The Sentry 2024 after Day 1? Round 1 leaderboard explored

Sahith Theegala carded a 9-under 64 in the opening round of the Sentry 2024 to take the single-stroke lead after the first day. Theegala's first round consisted of ten birdies and just one bogey. He made six straight birdies on the back nine before bogeying the par-4, 16th hole. He finished the round with a birdie on the par-4, 18th.

Collin Morikawa, who was runner-up last year, began well this year with a bogey-free 65, which consisted of six birdies and an eagle on the par-5 ninth. It was an emotional start for him, given Maui suffered from a fire hazard last August that took the lives of 100 people and leveled the historic town. For the uninitiated, his grandparents were from Lahaina and used to run a restaurant here.

Morikawa is tied for second at Kapalua Plantation Course, with Viktor Hovland, Jason Day, Camilo Villegas, and Sungjae Im. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was two strokes back after shooting 64 in the season's opener. He is tied for seventh along with Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele, Emiliano Grillo, and Jordan Spieth.

Cam Davis, who shot a 2-over 75 on Thursday, was the worst performer of the day and is currently placed 59th at the Sentry.

The Sentry is the first Signature event of the PGA Tour's 2024 season and is also the first no-cut event of the year. It features a shortened field of 59 players fighting for a purse size of $20 million. The winner will take $3.6 million home. Defending champion Jon Rahm is absent from the field after his LIV Golf move.

Thursday's leaderboard for Sentry 2024 explored

Here's the leaderboard for Sentry 2024 after the first round:

1. Sahith Theegala: -9

T2. Collin Morikawa: -8

T2. Camilo Villegas: -8

T2. Sungjae Im: -8

T2. Jason Day: -8

T2. Viktor Hovland: -8

T7. Xander Schauffele: -7

T7. Patrick Cantlay: -7

T7. Emiliano Grillo: -7

T7. Jordan Spieth: -7

T7. Scottie Scheffler: -7

T12. Brian Harman: -6

T12. Luke List: -6

T12. Sepp Straka: -6

T12. Tom Hoge: -6

T12. Max Homa: -6

T12. Chris Kirk: -6

T12. Brendon Todd: -6

T19. Tom Kim: -5

T19. Byeong Hun An: -5

T19. Mackenzie Hughes: -5

T19. J.T. Poston: -5

T19. Cameron Young: -5

T19. Matt Wallace: -5

T25. Adam Schenk: -4

T25. Russell Henley: -4

T25. Patrick Rodgers: -4

T25. Tony Finau: -4

T25. Ludvig Åberg: -4

T25. Keegan Bradley: -4

T25. Tyrrell Hatton: -4

T25. Matt Fitzpatrick: -4

T25. Nick Taylor: -4

T25. Akshay Bhatia: -4

T25. Corey Conners: -4

T25. Sam Burns: -4

T37. Eric Cole: -3

T37. Davis Riley: -3

T37. Denny McCarthy: -3

T37. Si Woo Kim: -3

T37. Tommy Fleetwood: -3

T37. Rickie Fowler: -3

T37. Nico Echavarria: -3

T37. Adam Hadwin: -3

T37. Adam Svensson: -3

T46. Séamus Power: -2

T46. Hideki Matsuyama: -2

T46. Nick Hardy: -2

T46. Harris English: -2

T46. Taylor Moore: -2

T46. Wyndham Clark: -2

T46. Justin Rose: -2

T53. Lee Hodges: -1

T53. Lucas Glover: -1

T53. Kurt Kitayama: -1

T53. Erik van Rooyen: -1

57. Vincent Norrman: E

58. Andrew Putnam: +1

59. Cam Davis: +2