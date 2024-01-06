Who is leading The Sentry 2024 after Day 2? Round 2 leaderboard explored

Scottie Scheffler carded 9-under 64 in the second round of the Sentry 2024 to take a single-stroke lead after 36 holes. He now aggregates at 16 under after two days of play.

Scheffler began the Friday round of Sentry with a bogey after missing the 22-foot par put. However, he quickly recovered with a birdie on the next hole. He finished the front nine at 4-under with the help of two more birdies and an eagle. He sank four straight birdies on holes 12–15 on the back nine before finishing the round with a birdie on the final hole.

Scheffler was quoted as saying via ESPN:

"It's one of those places if you go out there and play well, you're going to get rewarded. If you start not hitting it in the right spots, you can get in trouble. Just got to keep the pedal down."

Tyrrell Hatton, Brendon Todd, and Sungjae Im were tied for second at 15-under after two rounds at the Sentry. Hatton jumped 23 spots on Friday after shooting 11-under-62, the day's lowest round. He made four birdies on the front nine and then parred just the 11th hole on the back nine, making six birdies, one eagle, and a bogey. Todd jumped ten spots with a 64, while Sungjae Im was unmoved after shooting a 65.

Collin Morikawa slipped to T5 after posting a 67, and he is tied with Chris Kirk (65), Viktor Hovland (67), and Byeong Hun An (64). First-day leader Sahith Theegala dropped to a six-way tie at ninth after shooting a 4-under 69.

Friday's leaderboard for Sentry 2024 explored

Here's the leaderboard for Sentry 2024 after round 2:

1. Scottie Scheffler: -16

T2. Tyrrell Hatton: -15

T2. Brendon Todd: -15

T2. Sungjae Im: -15

T5. Chris Kirk: -14

T5. Viktor Hovland: -14

T5. Collin Morikawa: -14

T5. Byeong Hun An: -14

T9. Matt Fitzpatrick: -13

T9. Akshay Bhatia: -13

T9. Sahith Theegala: -13

T9. Jordan Spieth: -13

T9. Brian Harman: -13

T9. Sepp Straka: -13

T15. Emiliano Grillo: 12

T15. Jason Day: -12

T15. Adam Schenk: -12

T15. Patrick Rodgers: -12

T15. Patrick Cantlay: -12

T20. Xander Schauffele: -11

T20. Cameron Young: -11

T20. Tony Finau: -11

T23. Adam Hadwin: -10

T23. Kurt Kitayama: -10

T23. Taylor Moore: -10

T23. Eric Cole: -10

T23. Camilo Villegas: -10

T23. Tom Hoge: -10

T23. J.T. Poston: -10

T23. Si Woo Kim: -10

T23. Max Homa: -10

T32. Nico Echavarria: -9

T32. Erik van Rooyen: -9

T32. Sam Burns: -9

T32. Lee Hodges: -9

T32. Luke List: -9

T32. Harris English: -9

T32. Rickie Fowler: -9

T39. Matt Wallace: -8

T39. Nick Taylor: -8

T39. Lucas Glover: -8

T39. Adam Svensson: -8

T39. Tom Kim: -8

T39. Nick Hardy: -8

T39. Mackenzie Hughes: -8

T46. Keegan Bradley: -7

T46. Corey Conners: -7

T46. Wyndham Clark: -7

T46. Hideki Matsuyama: -7

T46. Denny McCarthy: -7

T46. Ludvig Åberg: -7

T52. Justin Rose: -6

T52. Tommy Fleetwood: -6

T54. Davis Riley: -5

T54. Russell Henley: -5

56. Seamus Power: -4

T57. Cam Davis: -3

T57. Vincent Norrman: -3

59. Andrew Putnam: -1