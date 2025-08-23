Who is leading the Tour Championship 2025 after Round 2? Leaderboard explored

Tommy Fleetwood once again found himself at the top of the leaderboard as he fired a 7-under 63 in the second round of the Tour Championship. Following the two-day action at East Lake, he was tied with Russell Henley to hold a two-shot lead.
On Friday, August 22, Fleetwood entered East Lake Golf Club three strokes back. He started on a steady note, picking up two birdies on the front nine to shoot 33. On the back nine, he picked up four birdies from holes 10 to 15 before making his lone bogey of the day on the 16th. However, he recovered immediately with back-to-back birdies.
On the other hand, Henley also put up another good scorecard and shot 66 with the help of five birdies against a bogey. Their aggregate of 127 after two rounds is the joint second-lowest score at the Tour Championship. The record stands with Collin Morikawa, who shot 125 two years ago.
Cameron Young made a massive jump at the Tour Championship with an 8-under 62. He picked up nine birdies in his round to finish two shots back. Robert MacIntyre and Patrick Cantlay shot identical 66s to tie for fourth, while Scottie Scheffler was five strokes back with a 69.
Shane Lowry, Chris Gotterup, Sam Burns, Rory McIlroy, Ben Griffin, Akshay Bhatia, and Justin Thomas were tied for seventh, six strokes back.
Tour Championship 2025 leaderboard after Round 2 explored
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Tour Championship after Round 2:
- T1. Tommy Fleetwood (ENG): -13
- T1. Russell Henley (USA): -13
- 3. Cameron Young (USA): -11
- T4. Robert MacIntyre (SCO): -10
- T4. Patrick Cantlay (USA): -10
- 6. Scottie Scheffler (USA): -8
- T7. Shane Lowry (IRL): -7
- T7. Chris Gotterup (USA): -7
- T7. Sam Burns (USA): -7
- T7. Rory McIlroy (NIR): -7
- T7. Ben Griffin (USA): -7
- T7. Akshay Bhatia (USA): -7
- T7. Justin Thomas (USA): -7
- T14. Keegan Bradley (USA): -6
- T14. Harris English (USA): -6
- T14. Nick Taylor (CAN): -6
- T14. Jacob Bridgeman (USA): -6
- T14. Ludvig Åberg (SWE): -6
- T14. Collin Morikawa (USA): -6
- T20. Maverick McNealy (USA): -5
- T20. Harry Hall (ENG): -5
- T20. Sungjae Im (KOR): -5
- 23. Corey Conners (CAN): -3
- T24. Andrew Novak (USA): -2
- T24. Hideki Matsuyama (JPN): -2
- T24. Brian Harman (USA): -2
- T27. Sepp Straka (AUT): -1
- T27. Justin Rose (ENG): -1
- T27. J.J. Spaun (USA): -1
- T27. Viktor Hovland (NOR): -1