Who is leading the Tour Championship 2025 after Round 3? Leaderboard explored

On Saturday, August 23, Patrick Cantlay fired a 6-under 64 in the third round of the Tour Championship to take the 54-hole joint lead. Following the third day’s action, he finished at 16-under and held a joint two-shot lead alongside Tommy Fleetwood.

Ad

Cantlay entered the third round of the Tour Championship three strokes back but got close to the lead with two birdies in the first three holes. Following this, he remained steady and made ten straight pars before picking up his third birdie of the day on Hole 14. He closed the day with three straight birdies to take the lead.

Fleetwood had the 36-hole lead but had a shaky start with a bogey on the fourth. However, he compensated with four straight birdies before closing the front nine with another bogey.

Ad

Trending

The English star found water on the 15th and made a double bogey, but returned to the top of the leaderboard with two straight birdies. He had a chance to finish with the solo lead but missed a birdie putt on the 18th. For the uninitiated, this is the third time this season that Fleetwood will enter the final day with a lead.

Speaking of the others, Henley slipped to third after shooting 1-under 69, while US Ryder Cup skipper Keegan Bradley made a huge surge with a 7-under 63. He was solo fourth at 13-under, while defending champion Scottie Scheffler sat fifth after a third-round 66.

Ad

Tour Championship 2025 leaderboard after Round 3 explored

Patrick Cantlay at the Tour Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Tour Championship 2025 after Round 3:

T1. Patrick Cantlay (USA): -16

T1. Tommy Fleetwood (England): -16

3. Russell Henley (USA): -14

4. Keegan Bradley (USA): -13

5. Scottie Scheffler (USA): -12

6. Cameron Young (USA): -10

T7. Ben Griffin (USA): -9

T7. Sam Burns (USA): -9

T7. Shane Lowry (Ireland): -9

T10. Nick Taylor (Canada): -8

T10. Justin Thomas (USA): -8

T10. Akshay Bhatia (USA): -8

T10. Chris Gotterup (USA): -8

T10. Robert MacIntyre (Scotland): -8

15. Harris English (USA): -7

T16. Corey Conners (Canada): -6

T16. Collin Morikawa (USA): -6

T16. Maverick McNealy (USA): -6

T16. Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland): -6

T20. Harry Hall (England): -5

T20. Ludvig Åberg (Sweden): -5

T22. Viktor Hovland (Norway): -4

T22. Andrew Novak (USA): -4

24. Brian Harman (USA): -3

25. Justin Rose (England): -2

26. Jacob Bridgeman (USA): -1

27. J.J. Spaun (USA): E

28. Sungjae Im (South Korea): +2

29. Hideki Matsuyama (Japan): +4

30. Sepp Straka (Austria): +6

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More