Who is leading the US Open 2023? Day 2 leaderboard and highlights explored

American golfer Rickie Fowler had another dream round at the 2023 US Open and remains in the lead with a score of -10. After two rounds at the Los Angeles Country Club's North Course, Fowler has birdied no less than half of the 36 holes played.

Fowler started the US Open's second round with a bang, hitting three birdies in a row. Although the putter did not work at the level of the first round (he made six bogeys), it was enough for him to close Friday with -2 and leads the list by one stroke.

1. Rickie Fowler (-10)

2. Wyndham Clark (-9)

T3. Rory McIlroy (-8)

T3. Xander Schauffele

5. Harris English (-7)

T6. Dustin Johnson (-6)

T6. Min Woo Lee

T8. Sam Bennett (-5)

Wyndham Clark was another good performer at the US Open's second round and climbed a notch to place second with -9. Clark had a strong round, with only one bogey and four birdies.

After the second round of the US Open, third place was shared by Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.

This time, McIlroy had a strong performance on the back nine, making six birdies and only one bogey. That way, he turned the +2 he brought from the front nine into a -3 (-8 overall) to stay close to the leader.

Schauffele, on the other hand, had a stable first half of the round but suffered on the back nine, with three bogeys and two birdies. This cost him two places on the leaderboard compared to the first day.

As usual, it was an up-and-down second day at the US Open. The cases of Min Woo Lee and Charley Hoffman stand out. Lee had the best second round of all (-5) and moved up 19 places to T6. Hoffman, meanwhile, posted a round of -3 and climbed 44 places to T12.

In the opposite case was, among others, Mackenzie Hughes, who lost 23 places to T30. Frenchman Paul Barjon also lost a large number of places (32) in his fall to T39.

Finally, the cut line of the US Open was set at +2. 66 golfers made the cut, and 38 of them played for par or better. Missing the cut were world-renowned players, such as Phil Mickelson, Jordan Spieth, Max Homa and Justin Thomas.

